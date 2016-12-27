Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change international space station Mars Alien

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Intermittent Fasting As Fountain Of Youth: Weight Loss, Brain Health And Other Benefits

Angela Betsaida Laguipo
First Posted: Dec 27, 2016 03:10 AM EST
Intermittent Fasting
Intermittent fasting has gained popularity across the globe for its various health benefits.
(Photo : Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Over the past years, intermittent fasting (IF) has gained immense popularity across the globe. Now, it has been widely used to boost brain power, curb aging and help people lose weight. But, is it really effective?

For years, studies have shown that people who consumed fewer calories seemed to live longer than those who eat more. Today, there are various studies showing how intermittent fasting can help people become healthy by losing weight, improving one's brain health and slowing down the aging process.

Fasting entails limiting one's food intake or not eating at all. For example, by consuming the last meal at 8 p.m. and not eating until noon the next day, it's like fasting for approximately 16 hours. Many individuals perform this fasting about 2 to 3 days per week, hence, the name intermittent fasting. 

However, there are many variations that exist and it can be adapted to each person depending on their lifestyle. Some people reduce the quantity of the food they eat while others stop eating completely. Intermittent fasting usually lasts between 16 and 24 hours in a row.

Major Benefits Of Intermittent Fasting

According to Business Insider, mice with feedings restricted to certain hours of the day became thinner than mice who were fed whenever. However, most studies involving intermittent fasting were done on mice and fruit flies, not much on humans and primates.

High50 reports that intermittent fasting helps increase the levels of the human growth hormone, which results in improved muscle mass and bone health. As a result, it slows the aging process. IF also reduces the levels of circulating glucose, improving insulin sensitivity. When the body is insulin sensitive, it reduces insulin resistance. When there is a balance, weight loss happens and it reduces the risk of most chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

IF improves cardiovascular health by reducing the levels of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) and prevents high blood pressure. Meanwhile, it reduces inflammation in the body and decreases oxidative stress. Hence, it prevents cell damage by free radicals and increases lifespan. Lastly, intermittent fasting has been linked to gut health. This is because it boosts the health of the microbiome.

TagsIntermittent Fasting, Fasting, Fasting health benefits, health benefits, weight loss, Weight, diet, Health

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Female Doctors Are Better, Fewer Deaths Among Patients, Study Says

Bath Lotion Deaths: At Least 49 People Died Of Alcohol Poisoning In Russia

How Potent Is The Zika Virus? New Findings Reveal How It Does Its Damage

Depressive Symptoms, Suicidal Thoughts Common Among Active Airline Pilots, Study...

Paleo Diet: Did Ancient People Consume More Plants, Carbs Than Previously Though...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Cyanogen & Cyanogen Mod

Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
Pokémon Go Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch 2!

Apple Watch Series 3 Preview [VIDEO]: 2017 Model Features Front Camera & Haptic Feedback! ‘Pokémon Go’ Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch!
Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update And Loads Of Other Features

Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting Features!
Pokemon GO on Apple watches

'Pokemon GO' News & Update: Leave Everything Aside, Play Game On Apple Watch Now & Track Your Health Simultaneously!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Biblical Proofs Of 2016: What Archeologists Found As Biblical Evidence This Year
  2. Solar Flares And Geomagnetic Storms: No Major Threat Of Power Failures And Devastation, NOAA Assures
  3. Ovarian Cancer: Real Life Inspirational Story About The Silent Killer Disease
  1. Close-Up Image Of Saturn’s Baby Moon Pandora
  2. Aliens Are Trying To Communicate With Humans? Fast Radio Burst Signals From Deep Space Detected
  3. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  4. After Earth’s Atmosphere Becomes Like Mars’; Humans Will Be Like In The Martian Movie
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics