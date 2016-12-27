Apple iOS 10.2: Latest Update Worsening iPhone 6S Battery Issue, Says Report! Here’s Why You Shouldn’t Update Your iPhone Just Yet!

While the smartphone worked perfectly well with the earlier OS versions, the latest update led to the iPhone getting switched off even when there was 30% battery left in the smartphones.

While users were expecting that the Apple iOS 10.2 latest update would solve the battery draining problem, it appears that the update is actually making the situation worst. Many users had been complaining about their iPhone getting switched off a few hours after they had fully charged their smartphone. The problem, however, has not been taken care of in the latest update as well.

Apple iOS 10.1 Update: How did the problem start?

The battery drain bug was introduced in the iPhone with the launch of the Apple iOs 10.1 update. While the smartphone worked perfectly well with the earlier OS versions, the latest update led to the iPhone getting switched off even when there was 30% battery left in the smartphones.

The bug was reported to exist in the iPhones supporting iOS 10 updates, expect iPhone 7 and iPhone 7S. The issue was first reported in the iPhone 6/ 6S and as the issue became more public, users owning other earlier models also reported having the same problem with the Apple iOS 10 latest update. Apple although has replaced batteries of the affected iPhone 6S models, the company has yet not taken any step to solve the issue in the previous models.

Apple iOS 10.2 Update: Making the Situation Worse

Just as soon as there were reports regarding a jailbreak tool ready for the iOS 10.1, the tech giant rolled out its iOS 10.2 latest update. This step may have saved the company from security concerns, it has further led to two other major problems.

As has been reported by various users, the latest iOS update is actually worsening the situation rather than solving the 30% battery drain bug. The other problem is that Apple has taken off support from the earlier iOS 10.1, so users have no other option to switch back to. According to recent reports, the new update makes the battery bar stay at the initial position even when the battery has been mostly drained. The Phone then jumps on to display low battery and gets switched off.

There is a new 10.2.1 update, which is currently in its beta version. If the recent reports are to be believed, it also contains a diagnostic tool that is helping solve the Battery drain bug in the latest Apple iOS 10.2 updates. The company has yet not announced when it's willing to roll out the update. Stay tuned to SWR for more news and updates on the latest Apple iOS 10.2 Update.

