Samsung Galaxy 8 Specs, Rumors & Updates: Is This An Official Goodbye To Note Series?

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 26, 2016 05:30 AM EST
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Spec, Rumors & Release date
The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will have a 6-inch curved display according to leaks out of South Korea.
(Photo : Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung)

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8 is going to be a game changer for the Korean company, Samsung. In order to obliterate the memory of the disastrous implications of Samsung Galaxy Note 7, Samsung is trying to do their best to bring out something remarkable. According to the latest leak in the market, Samsung Galaxy S8 will have a big screen.

Samsung Galaxy S8 Specs

It is being rumored and reported that the Samsung Galaxy S8 will come in a standard 5-inch display package. The Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will have a 6-inch curved display according to leaks out of South Korea. The phone should resemble the Note 7 but with even smaller top and bottom bezels.

The size of Samsung Galaxy S8 is even bigger than Note 7, which was 5.7-inches.  It is being speculated that the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Samsung Galaxy S8 Plus will feature curved screens. This is affirming the previous rumors that Samsung is going to completely scrap the flat model smartphones. This is probably the best course of action anyway as every company worth its salt is also doing the same thing. Known Chinese phone companies and Apple are following suit, too.

Following this news about the specs and size of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S8, this signifies a major trend change for Samsung. Traditionally, the Note series has always been the big phone series of Samsung. However, the lines which differentiated the Note and S series are blurring ever so steadily. Samsung Note 7 was quite alike the Samsung Galaxy S7 with an extra stylus.

There are speculations that now with the announced Samsung Galaxy S8 progressing to the big size, Samsung might remove the Note series in itself. However, these are at best rumors currently and we await a lot of clarifications over this matter. Are you excited about the upcoming release and much-awaited specs of Samsung Galaxy S8 phones? 

