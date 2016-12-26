Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Mars international space station global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Fuse, Pass And Learn; Team Learning Activities Discovered In Brainless Slime Molds

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 26, 2016 03:44 AM EST
Team Learning Activities Discovered In Brainless Slime Molds
Scientists discovered that single cellular slime molds exercise team learning activities by fusing with already learnt molds and then pass on the behavior to others.
(Photo : euftepan/YouTube screenshot)

A group of Australian biologists discovered that Physarum polycephalum slime mold, a brainless and neuron less single-cell organism, can learn from its previous experiences. It then pairs with other slime molds and passes on the experience and learning. The presence of such organized team learning activities in a unicellular organism is extremely surprising.

Previously conducted experiments by French scientists David Vogel and Audrey Dussutour revealed that the slime molds confer learning from experience trait, which was further studied in a following experiment. It was found that the already learnt slime molds can pass their experience to naïve molds by fusing with them, Sydney Morning Herald reported.

The experiment conducted at the Research Centre on Animal Cognition was done by placing a bitter tasting barrier between the molds and their food source. It was observed that the slime molds started ignoring the barrier to reach their food. Scientists call this method of learning "habituation."

Team Learning Activities Based on Fuse and Learn

In a similar experiment done by Dr. Dussutour and Dr. Vogel, a salt barrier was placed between a food source and 2,000 slime molds. For another group of 2,000 slime molds, a saltless bridge was placed before the food. It was found that the habituated and "naive" slime molds were fused and the message of ignoring the salt bridge was immediately passed on to the naive molds.

The presence of such team learning activities has never been detected in any other unicellular organisms. "Most people thought that it was impossible for a cell to learn," but "we've tried this now with more than 2000 slime moulds. It can't be an accident," Dr. Dussutour ssaid.

In response to the new findings, Tanya Latty, a biologist at the University of Sydney, said, "I think we're beginning to realize that brains are not prerequisites for complex and interesting behavior."

The scientist wrote in their recent publication in the Proceedings of the Royal Society B. "Slime molds are capable of habituation, a simple form of learning, when repeatedly exposed to an innocuous repellent, despite lacking neurons and comprising only a single cell." This challenges the previously accepted notion that team learning activities are possible only in life forms with a highly advanced brain.

Tagsslime mold, eukaryotic organisms, unicellular organism, habituation

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NA...

Mouse-Shaped Flowers And Dragon-Like Lizards Discovered In Mekong River, Asia

Deep Sea Creatures That Live In Boiling Sea Water Discovered By Scientists

Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Disaster Aftermath Reveals Mind-Boggling Facts

Loneliness Can Kill People, Study On Breast Cancer Patients Suggests

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Cyanogen & Cyanogen Mod

Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
Pokémon Go Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch 2!

Apple Watch Series 3 Preview [VIDEO]: 2017 Model Features Front Camera & Haptic Feedback! ‘Pokémon Go’ Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch!
Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update And Loads Of Other Features

Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting Features!
Pokemon GO on Apple watches

'Pokemon GO' News & Update: Leave Everything Aside, Play Game On Apple Watch Now & Track Your Health Simultaneously!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  2. Earth May Have To Deal With Cataclysm Due To Star’s Close Encounter With Solar System
  3. Alien Hunters Find Mars' Inhabitant Pointing At NASA's Curiosity Rover
  1. Aliens Are Trying To Communicate With Humans? Fast Radio Burst Signals From Deep Space Detected
  2. Close-Up Image Of Saturn’s Baby Moon Pandora
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  4. Solar Flares And Geomagnetic Storms: No Major Threat Of Power Failures And Devastation, NOAA Assures
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics