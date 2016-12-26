Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Mars Alien Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Spec, Rumors & Release Date: LG To Provide Best Battery Support To Avoid Note 7 Failure

Hemal Vora
First Posted: Dec 26, 2016 04:30 AM EST
Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Spec, Rumors & Release date: LG To Provide Best Battery Support To Avoid Note 7 Failure
The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco has indeed made customers feel that it is too risky to rely on Samsung smartphones especially the Note series. To overcome this Samsung will be relying on LG to provide top-quality battery.
(Photo : Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Samsung)

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco has indeed made customers feel that it is too risky to rely on Samsung smartphones especially the Note series. However, the Korean tech giant has been trying hard to reassure customers that they need not worry about the explosion issue in their existing as well as upcoming flagship devices. A number of rumors and speculations have been going on around Samsung Galaxy Note 8. One of such rumors suggests that the company may be joining hands with LG for coming up with better batteries in its upcoming smartphones.

Samsung Collaborates With LG

Samsung had to recall its Galaxy Note 8 smartphones for the fact that the flagship devices had battery issues. Recent reports say that Samsung is going to collaborate with LG to find a solution to this issue. It is notable that LG is one of the top rivals of Samsung. Similar to Samsung's previous partnership with LG for battery support for LG phablets, now LG is going to be Samsung's battery partner, as reported by Christian post.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs & Features

Rumors suggest that the upcoming Note 8 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 830 processor with a monstrous 256 GB memory space. The phone is expected to feature a RAM space of 4GB or 6GB. The flagship device is also expected to carry a standard fingerprint sensor and Samsung's OLED display, as reported by MobileNApps.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date

Rumors suggest that Samsung will wind up the production of Note 8 by the end of 2017. Hence, the phablet device could be out as early as 2017 or in 2018. The company is working hard to ensure the safety and security of the device and hence it is said that the release of the phone will not happen anytime sooner unlike the usual Samsung style quick release.

TagsSamsung Galaxy Note 8, Note 8 Spec, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Latest News, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Updates, Samsung Note 8 Release Date, Samsung Galaxy S8 Release date, Samsung Galaxy S8 Rumors

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

The ‘Boring’ iPhone 7 May Create Record Revenue For Apple, What Makes iPhone...

Latest Google Pixel Audio Issue: Audio Distortion Added To The Long List Of Goog...

'Gears Of War 4' Latest Update & News: Microsoft Releases The ‘Gearsmas’ DLC...

Best Microsoft Lumia 950 XL Deal: Available For Just $299 At Microsoft Store In ...

GTA 6 Release Date, News & Rumors: Launch Not Expected Anytime Soon? Fresh Cont...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Cyanogen & Cyanogen Mod

Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
Pokémon Go Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch 2!

Apple Watch Series 3 Preview [VIDEO]: 2017 Model Features Front Camera & Haptic Feedback! ‘Pokémon Go’ Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch!
Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update And Loads Of Other Features

Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting Features!
Pokemon GO on Apple watches

'Pokemon GO' News & Update: Leave Everything Aside, Play Game On Apple Watch Now & Track Your Health Simultaneously!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  2. Earth May Have To Deal With Cataclysm Due To Star’s Close Encounter With Solar System
  3. Alien Hunters Find Mars' Inhabitant Pointing At NASA's Curiosity Rover
  1. Aliens Are Trying To Communicate With Humans? Fast Radio Burst Signals From Deep Space Detected
  2. Close-Up Image Of Saturn’s Baby Moon Pandora
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  4. Solar Flares And Geomagnetic Storms: No Major Threat Of Power Failures And Devastation, NOAA Assures
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics