Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Spec, Rumors & Release date: LG To Provide Best Battery Support To Avoid Note 7 Failure

The Samsung Galaxy Note 7 fiasco has indeed made customers feel that it is too risky to rely on Samsung smartphones especially the Note series. However, the Korean tech giant has been trying hard to reassure customers that they need not worry about the explosion issue in their existing as well as upcoming flagship devices. A number of rumors and speculations have been going on around Samsung Galaxy Note 8. One of such rumors suggests that the company may be joining hands with LG for coming up with better batteries in its upcoming smartphones.

Samsung Collaborates With LG

Samsung had to recall its Galaxy Note 8 smartphones for the fact that the flagship devices had battery issues. Recent reports say that Samsung is going to collaborate with LG to find a solution to this issue. It is notable that LG is one of the top rivals of Samsung. Similar to Samsung's previous partnership with LG for battery support for LG phablets, now LG is going to be Samsung's battery partner, as reported by Christian post.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Specs & Features

Rumors suggest that the upcoming Note 8 will be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 830 processor with a monstrous 256 GB memory space. The phone is expected to feature a RAM space of 4GB or 6GB. The flagship device is also expected to carry a standard fingerprint sensor and Samsung's OLED display, as reported by MobileNApps.

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Release Date

Rumors suggest that Samsung will wind up the production of Note 8 by the end of 2017. Hence, the phablet device could be out as early as 2017 or in 2018. The company is working hard to ensure the safety and security of the device and hence it is said that the release of the phone will not happen anytime sooner unlike the usual Samsung style quick release.

