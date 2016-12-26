Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Mars international space station global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Coral Reef Fish Named After Barack Obama, A Tribute To His Efforts To Protect And Preserve Marine Biodiversity

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 26, 2016 02:51 AM EST
Coral Reef Fish Named After Barack Obama
A newly discovered coral reef fish from the Hawaiian Islands was named after President Barack Obama.
(Photo : CBS News/YouTube screenshot)

A new species of pink and yellow coral reef fish was discovered in 2016 during the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Expedition in to the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, in the Hawaiian Islands. Randall Kosaki, Richard Pyle and Brian Greene are given the credit of the discovery and it was decided that the fish will be named in honor of President Barack Obama, as homage to his efforts to establish and expand the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument.

The Hawaii democrat senator, Brian Schatz, along with various other conservationists and marine scientists urged that the fish be named after Barack Obama, as a recognition to the efforts made by him to add an extra 582,578 square miles of area and create the world's largest protected marine monument, which will provide protection to 7,000 indigenous species. Finally, the decision was taken and the fish was named as Tosanoides Obama, Hindustan Times reported.

Richard Pyle, Bishop Museum scientist, said, "We decided to name this fish after President Obama to recognise his efforts to protect and preserve the natural habitat, including its expansion." He also stressed on the fact that "The expansion of Papahanaumokuakea adds a layer of protection to one of the last great wilderness areas on Earth."

The discovery was published in ZooKeys, open-access scientific journal. The fish is endemic to the Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument region and was first collected during a 300 feet dive made at Kure Atoll, 1,200 miles northwest of Honolulu.

According to the publication, the male Tosanoides Obama fishes have a blue spot with red and yellow stripes on the dorsal fin near the tail, which reminds of the logo of President Obama's presidential campaign, according to The TeCake.

Earlier, few other species have also been named after President Barack Obama. Tosanoides Obama is the latest addition to the list, which is preceded by a trapdoor spider, a speckled freshwater darter (a type of fish), a parasitic worm and an extinct lizard.

TagsPresident Barack Obama, world's largest marine park, coral reef fish, Papahanaumokuakea Marine National Monument, Tosanoides Obama

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycle...

Antarctica Underwater World Revealed And It Is Mesmerizing; Australian Robot Cap...

Marine Protected Area To Be Set Up In St. Anns Bank: A Welcome Initiative By Can...

Sea Monster’s Real Images Released For The First Time; Ghost Shark Captured On...

Life On Mars Exists, Study Of Fossils From Hydrothermal Vents And Hot Springs Su...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Cyanogen & Cyanogen Mod

Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
Pokémon Go Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch 2!

Apple Watch Series 3 Preview [VIDEO]: 2017 Model Features Front Camera & Haptic Feedback! ‘Pokémon Go’ Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch!
Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update And Loads Of Other Features

Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting Features!
Pokemon GO on Apple watches

'Pokemon GO' News & Update: Leave Everything Aside, Play Game On Apple Watch Now & Track Your Health Simultaneously!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  2. Earth May Have To Deal With Cataclysm Due To Star’s Close Encounter With Solar System
  3. Alien Hunters Find Mars' Inhabitant Pointing At NASA's Curiosity Rover
  1. Aliens Are Trying To Communicate With Humans? Fast Radio Burst Signals From Deep Space Detected
  2. Close-Up Image Of Saturn’s Baby Moon Pandora
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  4. Solar Flares And Geomagnetic Storms: No Major Threat Of Power Failures And Devastation, NOAA Assures
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics