Apple iMac 2017 Latest News & Update: Some Great Desktops May Be Out As Early As March Next Year

Hemal Vora
First Posted: Dec 26, 2016 05:00 AM EST
Apple iMac 2017 News & Update: Some Great Desktops May Be Out As Early As March Next year
Fans are eagerly waiting for the next Apple iMac 2017. Latest news suggest that the tech giant may come up a revolutionary powerhouse desktop.
(Photo : (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images))

Though Apple is completely silent on what is happening with the upcoming iMac 2017, fans are eagerly looking forward to having a revolutionary device that the company has ever made. Various rumors and speculations suggest that the device is definitely going to be a powerhouse product ever made by Apple.

Apple's Next MacBook Pro device that was unveiled at the Town Hall event in October 2016 was not as impressive as it was expected to be.  Hence, the disappointed tech experts are eagerly waiting for some good news on the upcoming all-in-one PC iMac 2017, as reported by Mobipicker.

Reasons For the Delay in Unveiling iMac 2017

Recent rumors suggest that the reason for the delay in Apple unveiling the new iMac is that the company is waiting for the Intel Kaby Lake processor. The same reason was also cited for the delay in the release of Apple's MacBook Pro 2016. Apple iMac 2017 news also suggest that Apple will release a new shipment of MacBook Pros probably sporting the Intel Kaby Lake processor by next March, as reported by Christian Times.

Potential processor for the Apple iMac 2017

Amidst several issues with Intel Skylake Processor, the Cupertino tech giant is working on replacing Skylake with the Intel Xeon processor. Reports also suggest that both Skylake and Xeon processors are equipped with the LGA-1151 socket criteria so that the CPU can be easily connected to the motherboard.

Apple iMac 2017 news suggest that the company is holding on to the Xeon processor as a back-up in case it is not able to get the required supply for the IntelKaby Lake SoCsby 2017. It also implies that this could be the reason behind Apple's silence in October on the upcoming iMac.

Apple iMac 2017's Specs, Features & Other Details

Apple iMac 2017 is expected to be powered by the Intel Kaby Lake chipset. The device is dubbed as a revolutionary powerhouse machine that will sport various high-performance capabilities for gaming as well as photo and video editing. Rumors also suggest that the upcoming iMac will be VR compatible and may sport a Polaris 10 or 11 GPU in its potential Intel Kaby Lake chipset for better GPU support.

Apple iMac 2017 Release Date

Apple iMac 2017 is expected to be out in the market by the first half of 2017. The company may officially unveil the device at its event scheduled for March 2017. 

