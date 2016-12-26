Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Mars Alien Aliens

'RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic': Best Titles Of Atari Series Now On iOS Devices For $5.99!

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 26, 2016 04:50 AM EST
RollerCoaster Tycoon!
The RollerCoaster Tycoon games have been amalgamated into one smartphone game.
(Photo : KYRSP33DY/YouTube)

Remember the "RollerCoaster Tycoon" games from the late 1990s and early 2000s? There is great news of memorabilia for all iOS device users. "RollerCoaster Tycoon" and its sequel "RollerCoaster Tycoon 2" are going to be merged into one iOS game to be played on supported devices. The game will be called the "RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic".

"RollerCoaster Tycoon" and "RollerCoaster Tycoon 2" have been hailed to be the best games in the Atari's series and on the whole, two of the best amusement park management simulation games ever to be developed. Now users can play these classic games on their gadgets and remark over the beloved memories. The "RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic" is a modified version of both the "RollerCoaster Tycoon" games. The best features of these classic PC games are being offered on the smartphone with original construction and management experience.

The "RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic" is developed and produced by the original creator of "RollerCoaster Tycoon" and "RollerCoaster Tycoon 2". The brains behind the "RollerCoaster Tycoon" series is Chris Swayer. Hence, on your pocket edition of "RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic", one should expect the retention of the best features of these classic games.

Two amazing game titles have been successfully merged into a single app. You can easily play the game in its original mode along with the classic sound effects and music. The "RollerCoaster Tycoon" series is known for original isometric graphic. There are different ways of playing the game. If the user wants to build coasters quickly, they should opt for a pre-selected design. However, if they are up for hard work and creativity, they can build everything piece by piece. Compatible with iPhone, iPod touch, and iPad, "RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic" is available now on the App Store for $5.99. Unlike the other mobile titles in the "RollerCoaster Tycoon series", it doesn't make use of microtransactions.

Are you excited about being able to play "RollerCoaster Tycoon Classic" on your favorite smartphone?

