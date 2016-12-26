Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Mars Alien Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

A Pill Is Underway To Treat The Serious Inherited Bleeding Disorder

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Dec 26, 2016 03:10 AM EST
Herbal Capsules
The scientists are developing capsules for treating hemophilia B, a bleeding disorder. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

A pill is being developed by scientists to treat the serious inherited bleeding disorder. So, instead of being having several weekly injections of factor IX, a pill would control the fatal bleeding episodes of those individuals with hemophilia B.

The development of the pill is led by Nicholas Peppas, a professor of Biomedical Engineering, Chemical Engineering and Medicine and his colleagues. Meanwhile, David Rampulla, Ph.D., the Director of the National Institute of Biomedical Imaging and Bioengineering Program in Delivery Systems and Devices for Drugs and Biologics, explained that the problem with oral delivery is the need to protect proteins such as factor IX in the acidic environment of the stomach but then release them when they reach the small intestine. He further said that this is an extraordinary challenge and the Peppas group has spent years developing innovative polymer shells capable of shuttling the protein to its destination in the digestive tract.

Hemophilia B or also known as Christmas disease is derived from Stephen Christmas, the first patient diagnosed with this disease. It is a blood clotting disorder and caused by mutation of the factor IX gene, which leads to a deficiency of factor IX that the body needs for blood to clot.

It mostly occurs in boys and inherited from mothers. On the other hand, the mothers do not have the disease because they have a normal factor IX gene on their other X chromosome. Meanwhile, daughters who have this disease might inherit it from their father who has it and her mother carries the gene for hemophilia, too.

Dr. Peppas explained that multiple weekly injections of factor IX are very difficult for the boys who need the clotting factor to avoid potentially bleeding episodes, as well as for their families. They also learned that this was an emotionally draining aspect for mothers, who carry the disease and passed this on to their sons. He said that this has added an urgency to their research because they know that oral administration of factor IX would be a great relief for these families.

Currently, the researchers are using their skills in advanced materials and chemical and biomolecular engineering to develop a capsule. Their work is now described in the International Journal of Pharmaceutics, according to Science Daily.

Tagspill. oral delivery system, bleeding disorder, Hemophilia B, factor IX

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Berries Found In Australia Could Cure Cancer

Airline Pilots Have Higher Depression, Suicidal Thoughts, Study Reveals

Health Alert: Air Pollution Carries Antibiotic-Resistant Bacteria, Study Reveals

Europe's Air Pollution Causes Around 467,000 Premature Deaths A Year, EEA Warns

Essential Oils That Could Ease The Symptoms Of Asthma And Prevent Asthma Attacks

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Cyanogen & Cyanogen Mod

Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
Pokémon Go Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch 2!

Apple Watch Series 3 Preview [VIDEO]: 2017 Model Features Front Camera & Haptic Feedback! ‘Pokémon Go’ Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch!
Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update And Loads Of Other Features

Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting Features!
Pokemon GO on Apple watches

'Pokemon GO' News & Update: Leave Everything Aside, Play Game On Apple Watch Now & Track Your Health Simultaneously!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  2. Earth May Have To Deal With Cataclysm Due To Star’s Close Encounter With Solar System
  3. Alien Hunters Find Mars' Inhabitant Pointing At NASA's Curiosity Rover
  1. Aliens Are Trying To Communicate With Humans? Fast Radio Burst Signals From Deep Space Detected
  2. Close-Up Image Of Saturn’s Baby Moon Pandora
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  4. Solar Flares And Geomagnetic Storms: No Major Threat Of Power Failures And Devastation, NOAA Assures
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics