Next Generation Apple iPad Pro 2 [VIDEO]: Release Date Set In March 2017! Check Out Latest Specs, Features & Price Here!

In terms of design, there are rumors that the much awaited iPad may be a foldable one.

(Photo : Justin Sullivan / Getty Images)

Apple iPad users have been waiting eagerly for the launch of the next generation iPad Pro 2. While the iPad was expected to be rolled out in March 2017, recent reports suggest that the company may take the release date further due to production related issues.

This year a 9.7" version of the iPad Pro came out but didn't satisfy the need of its Apple Customers. The latest next generation iPad Pro 2 will have much better specs and will feature a screen of 12.9". Here's what we know about the upcoming model so far:

Next Generation Apple iPad Pro 2: Release Date To Be Delayed From March 2017?

iPad Pro 2: Few Things You Need To Know About The Upcoming Apple Tablet - Mobile & Apps https://t.co/Gu2FNXdXGd — iPad update (@iPadupdate1) December 25, 2016



The much awaited next generation iPad was expected to have a launch date close to March 2017. Now, according to recent reports, Apple is planning to shift the release date a bit further. The delay is happening due to a production issue, which the sources claim is because of the low production rate for the 10-nanometer manufacturing process at a Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.

While other reports also claim that other tech giants, including Samsung and TSMC, are facing the same problem, the disruption in the supply chain will possibly delay the release date of the next-generation iPad Pro 2. It's worth noticing that the A10 chips, which are currently used in Apple devices make use of the 16-nanometer process. The Tech giant decided to switch to 10-nanometer process to make the iPads more power efficient.

Next Generation Apple iPad Pro 2: Specs & Features



In terms of design, there are rumors that the much-awaited iPad may be a foldable one. As there have been reports that Apple is currently working on a foldable iPhone Prototype. It's possible that the 2017 iPad may have such a feature.

The latest device will come in two models: 12.9", a 9.7" Pro and a new 10.5" Pro. The devices may be much thicker than the current iPad models. The device will feature a primary camera of 12 MP along with a 5 MP front camera for taking selfies. The 2017 iPad will be available in a Pink Color variant as well as a 32GB cellular buying option.

No official announcement has been made regarding the price of the next generation iPad Pro 2. However, it's expected to have a much higher price as compared to the current models. Stay tuned to SWR for more news and updates on the latest next generation iPad Pro 2.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news