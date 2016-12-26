Latest Xbox 360 Backward Compatible Games: ‘The Cave’ & ‘Rayman Origins’ To Arrive In January 2017! Xbox One Project Scorpio Price & Specs Revealed!

At present two games, “The Cave” and “Rayman Origins” have been confirmed to be rolled out in January 2017 for Xbox 360.

(Photo : Cate Gillon/Getty Images)

There are already a number of games currently being offered under Xbox 360 Backward Compatible Games including "Lost Odyssey" and "The Raskulls". Microsoft has recently revealed that a number of new games will arrive for the Xbox 360 in January 2017 under the same Backward Compatibility Feature. There are also reports that the Xbox One Project Scorpio will cost more than the present Xbox One S Console.

There are a number of exclusive games also being offered for the Xbox One Console under Xbox Games with Gold. These titles include "World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap", "Killer Instinct Season Ultra Edition", and more. All these games will be arriving in January, next year. Here's everything you should know about the latest Xbox 360 Backward Compatible Games and Xbox One Project Scorpio:

Latest Xbox 360 Backward Compatible Games: List Of January 2017 Game Titles

Trine 2 for Xbox 360 is now Xbox One Backward Compatible! https://t.co/apA5W1R6ze pic.twitter.com/BmxTotV2Vp — Frozenbyte (@Frozenbyte) November 30, 2016



Microsoft will roll out a number of latest Xbox 360 backward compatible games for users who have not been able to play the latest games on their consoles. At present two games, "The Cave" and "Rayman Origins" have been confirmed to be rolled out in January 2017 for Xbox 360.

There are a number of games that are being offered currently, including "Lost Odyssey" and "The Raskulls". These gaming titles can be downloaded for free up to December 31, this year. There are also rumors that Microsoft may roll out a number of other games as its latest Xbox 360 backward compatible games. The rumored list includes "Bioshock 1", "Bioshock 2", "Crystal Defenders", "Blood Knights" and other latest games.

Xbox One Project Scorpio: Price & Specs



In a recent interview, Microsoft's Phil Spencer has given a huge hint regarding the cost of the upcoming Xbox One Project Scorpio. He stated that the Xbox One Project Scorpio will provide a premium experience to the Console users, and the quality will have some reflection on its price. In other statements, he mentioned that the Xbox One S will be the next most affordable console from the tech giant.

Both the latest consoles are to be rolled out next year and it's expected that the company will reduce the prices of the Xbox One S at the launch time period of the Xbox One Project Scorpio. It's also worth noticing that unlike the Xbox One S, the latest Console will have the backward compatibility feature built in by default.

Sony has also launched its latest PlayStation 4 Pro in the market recently. It remains to be seen which of the two gaming consoles hits the largest sales record. Stay tuned to SWR for more news and updates on latest Xbox 360 backward compatible games and Xbox One Project Scorpio price and specs.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news