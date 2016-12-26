Android Beta Program: Here's How To Get Early Access To Android Software, Nexus & Pixel Added To List, Step By Step Guide!

The Android Beta Program allows permissible users with compatible devices to test the beta versions of Android software before an official release.

(Photo : Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

If Android users were not aware of this provision, here is a brief description of what is in store for them. Google actually allows chosen Android phone users to install and test beta versions of Android software almost 6 weeks before an official release for the rest of the world. These beta versions are early versions of the Android software.

This program is dubbed the "Android Beta Program" and it helps in giving access users access to pre-release versions of Android. Thereafter, the Android users can provide feedback to Google as to how to improve the software. The devices which are signed up for this program receive over the air (OTA) updates to the latest early test version of Android.

How Can One Enroll in Android Beta Program?

1. The user needs to own the latest models of Google Nexus or Pixel smartphones in order to be eligible. The smartphone needs to be associated with a Google account you sign up to the Android Beta Program with. List of compatible devices includes Nexus 6, Nexus 9, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus Player, Pixel C and General Mobile 4G (Android One).

2. Backup entire account and data before the actual sign up. You need to go to Settings>Accounts>Google to view the accounts.

3. Go to the Android Beta Program page and sign in using the details mentioned.

4. The page lists out compatible devices linked to the particular account. Select "Enroll Device" which is right beside the device selected to be enrolled.

5. Accept the terms and conditions and join Beta testing.

There are enough terms and conditions which protect Google against complaints from users who participate in these early beta versions. Android Beta Program stresses that: "updates you'll receive as a part of this program are pre-release versions, and may contain errors and defects that can affect the normal functioning of your device." Google does publish a list of known errors if you want to know more.

Once the user signs up for the Android Beta Program, they receive a preview update every 4 to 6 weeks until the official Android software is actually released. You can opt-out of the program at any time to return to the stable, public version of Android but Google warns that if you opt-out when your device is running a beta version of Android, all data on the device will be wiped.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news