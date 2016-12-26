Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Mars Alien Aliens

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

No Survivors Found From Russia Plane Crash

Brooke James
First Posted: Dec 26, 2016 03:50 AM EST
Passengers Feared Dead After Double Air Disaster
Men search for bodies of the victims from a Tupolev Tu-154 passenger plane crash. (Image for representation only.)
(Photo : Getty Images)

A Russian military passenger plane carrying members of the Red Army Choir as well as a prominent charity worker plunged into the Black Sea early on Sunday, just minutes after it took off en route to a military base in Syria. All 92 people on board are presumed dead.

This is the second national tragedy in less than a week: The Washington Post noted that the plane crash took place only six days after Russia's ambassador to Turkey, Andrei Karlov, was killed in public.

A huge search operation has taken place "round the clock" for survivors, but all those on board the aircraft are already presumed dead -- and Monday has already been declared a day of national mourning across the bereaved country. Among the victims was Elizaveta Glinka -- or Dr. Liza as she was known -- the executive director of the Fair Aid Charity and winner of Russian's state prize for achievements in human rights.

Defense ministry spokesman Maj. Gen. Igor Konashenkov said that powerful spotlights are being used to search for bodies, and plane debris and fragments of the aircraft were already said to be found just one mile from the Black Sea coast of Sochi at around 165 to 230 feet in depth. According to BBC News, some of the bodies were already found.

As of late, Transport Minister Maksim Sokolov said that the investigators are looking into an "entire spectrum" of possible causes of the crash, stressing that it is too early to make any conclusions. However, it was noted that the plane disappeared from radar only two minutes after taking off from the Adler Airport in Sochi.

Maj. Gen. Konashenkov also noted that the aircraft was serviced in September and had undergone substantial repairs in December 2014, with an "experienced" pilot on board. However, this type of plane has seen 39 fatal accidents -- few of which were due to technical problems and few were lost in conflicts with other countries, including Lebanon, Georgia and Afghanistan.  

TagsRussian plane crash, Red Army Choir, Fair Aid Charity, Adler Airport

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

New Clues Found Regarding Dinosaur-Killing Asteroid

Scientists Rally Support For Asteroid-Deflection Mission

Dwarf Planets May Have Contributed To Saturn’s Rings

No Survivors Found From Russia Plane Crash

Regular Facebook Browsing Would Likely Make People Depressed, Miserable, New Stu...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Cyanogen & Cyanogen Mod

Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
Pokémon Go Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch 2!

Apple Watch Series 3 Preview [VIDEO]: 2017 Model Features Front Camera & Haptic Feedback! ‘Pokémon Go’ Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch!
Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update And Loads Of Other Features

Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting Features!
Pokemon GO on Apple watches

'Pokemon GO' News & Update: Leave Everything Aside, Play Game On Apple Watch Now & Track Your Health Simultaneously!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31
  2. Earth May Have To Deal With Cataclysm Due To Star’s Close Encounter With Solar System
  3. Alien Hunters Find Mars' Inhabitant Pointing At NASA's Curiosity Rover
  1. Aliens Are Trying To Communicate With Humans? Fast Radio Burst Signals From Deep Space Detected
  2. Close-Up Image Of Saturn’s Baby Moon Pandora
  3. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  4. Solar Flares And Geomagnetic Storms: No Major Threat Of Power Failures And Devastation, NOAA Assures
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics