Cyanogen Inc Shutting Down CyanogenMod Nightly Builds & Related Services, CM Will Just Be A Legacy After December 31

Cyanogen & Cyanogen Mod services are shutting off after December 31, 2016.

(Photo : CyanogenMod/ Youtube)

This is it for the year of 2016. Effective from December 31, 2016, Cyanogen is going to shut down services. We shall say our goodbyes to a system which came with huge pomp and show but was riddled with its own missteps. Only recently, Cyanogen's CEO Kirk McMaster was thrown out out of the company and was replaced by Lior Tal.

Thereafter a modular OS announcement came the way of digital market and there were several news about offices closing and mass layoffs of employees. There was also a lot of public image issues which resulted in the unceremonious blame game with Steve Kondik, the brains behind Cyanogen and CyanogenMod.

Cyanogen Inc announced the shutdown in a very short blog post, stating:

As part of the ongoing consolidation of Cyanogen, all services and Cyanogen-supported nightly builds will be discontinued no later than 12/31/16. The open source project and source code will remain available for anyone who wants to build CyanogenMod personally.

The CyanogenMod build service will also be a part of this shutdown. The CyangenMod team also posted an update declaring the shutdown of their entire system:

Last week, we released the final CM-13.0 releases, updated to the latest security patches, in anticipation of what follows. Yesterday, Cyanogen Inc (Cyngn) announced that they were shutting down the infrastructure behind CyanogenMod (CM). This is an action that was not unpredictable given the public departure of Kondik (cyanogen himself) from the company, and with him our last remaining advocate inside Cyngn's leadership. In addition to infrastructure being retired, we in the CM community have lost our voice in the future direction of CM - the brand could be sold to a third party entity as it was an asset that Kondik risked to start his business and dream. Even if we were to regroup and rebuild our own infrastructure, continuing development of CM would mean to operate with the threat of sale of the brand looming over our heads. Then there is the stigma that has grown to be attached to anything named 'Cyanogen'. Many of you reading this have been champions of clarifying that the CM product and CyngnOS were distinct, yet the stain of many PR actions from Cyngn is a hard one to remove from CM. Given CM's reliance on Cyngn for monetary support and the shared source base, it's not hard to understand why the confusion remains. It will come as no surprise that this most recent action from Cyngn is definitely a death blow for CyanogenMod. However, CM has always been more than the name and more than the infrastructure. CM has been a success based on the spirit, ingenuity and effort of its individual contributors - back when it was Kondik in his home, to the now thousands of contributors past and present. Embracing that spirit, we the community of developers, designers, device maintainers and translators have taken the steps necessary to produce a fork of the CM source code and pending patches. This is more than just a 'rebrand'. This fork will return to the grassroots community effort that used to define CM while maintaining the professional quality and reliability you have come to expect more recently. CM has served the community well over its 8 long years. It has been our home, bringing together friends from all over the world to celebrate our joy of building and giving. Its apt then that on this Eve of a holiday we pay our respects. We will take pride in our Lineage as we move forward and continue to build on its legacy. Thank you & Goodbye, The CyanogenMod Team

What do you think about this Cyanogen and CyanogenMod shutdown?

