SM-6 Test Fired By US Military

Ruhn Sebial
First Posted: Dec 26, 2016 02:44 AM EST
Missile Defense Agency FTM-27 SM-6 Dual I Intercept Test on Dec. 14, 2016
The Missile Defense Agency and the USS John Paul Jones (DDG-53), an Aegis 5.0 (Baseline 9.C1)-equipped destroyer, successfully fired a salvo of two SM-6 Dual I missiles against a medium-range ballistic missile target for the first time off the coast of Hawaii at about midnight on Dec. 14 local time. Credit: MDA
(Photo : AviationWeek/Youtube screenshot)

The U.S. Missile Defense Agency (MDA) and the United States Naval Force have propelled their most recent missile defense test in the Pacific Ocean in a succesSful exhibit that heaved two interceptors at an approaching medium-go ballistic rocket. The test happened on Dec. 14 and propelled two Raytheon-built Standard Missile-6 Dual 1 (SM-6) missiles from the Navy destroyer USS John Paul Jones from simply off the shore of Hawaii, Missile Defense Agency (MDA) authorities said in an announcement.

The two SM-6 shots were propelled against a medium-range ballistic missile focus as a major aspect of the MDA's Sea-Based Terminal Program, utilizing Navy ships furnished with the Aegis Ballistic Missile Defense System. MDA Director Vice Adm. Jim Syring said in a Dec. 14 statement that this test exhibited the capacities MDA and the Navy are conveying to their fleet commanders, according Space.com.

MDA authorities wrote in the statement that the SM-6 missile and the Aegis Weapon System keep on proving that they are a critical part of a country's multilayered, powerful ballistic missile defense system. They also added that the SM-6 rocket utilizes an explosive warhead to overcome ballistic missile threats to a country, contrasting from other missile defense interceptors, for example, the Standard Missile-3, which utilizeS non-explosive hit-to-kill kind of technology.

The SM-6 Dual 1 missile system achieved operational status just in 2016. More than 315 missiles have been transported to the U.S. Naval Force and more are underway, Raytheon agents wrote in a Dec. 19 statement portraying the late test.

The missiles are intended to safeguard Navy vessels against dangers from settled and rotary-wing aircraft, unmanned drones and cruise missiles and also ballistic missiles in the terminal period of their flight, Raytheon representatives stated. The missiles likewise can be issued as an offensive weapon, they included.

