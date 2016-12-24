Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Mars global warming

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Solar Flares And Geomagnetic Storms: No Major Threat Of Power Failures And Devastation, NOAA Assures

Savitha .C.Muppala
First Posted: Dec 24, 2016 08:18 AM EST
Geomagnetic Storms
Solar wind had allegedly hit the Earth's magnetic field. This had apparently triggered a somewhat powerful geomagnetic storm.
(Photo : Suspicious0bservers/YouTube Screenshot)

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had predicted a solar storm, which would hit the Earth. A huge hole in the Sun was thought to have triggered flare blasts.

This was first reported by The Sun warning Christmas Day revellers about the imminent geomagnetic storms and the potential catastrophic impact of this event.

The Sun had reported citing NOAA that solar wind had allegedly hit the Earth's magnetic field. This had apparently triggered a somewhat powerful geomagnetic storm that could carry on for many days.

The same media outlet had warned that flare blasts from a huge hole in the Sun may leave a lot of devastation in its wake after it hits the planet Earth. These fast solar winds were timed with the winter solstice on Wednsday, The Sun's report revealed.

While the report also warned that solar storms have the power to uproot and destroy key navigation systems or cause severe power outages by destroying the national power grids, NOAA has allayed any such potential threats.

NOAA has contradicted this report by The Sun. The Editor of RT received a mail from NOAA spokeswoman Maureen O'Leary, who is being quoted here.

As told in the RT report, and to convey the exact statement, "What is correct is that G2 (Moderate) geomagnetic storm levels were observed on  December 21 and G1 (Minor) geomagnetic storm levels observed on December 22," O'Leary said.

"The geomagnetic storm levels observed on December 21-22 are fairly typical levels at this time in the solar cycle AND were the result of the Earth's interaction with a coronal hole high speed stream. There are no threats (geomagnetic, solar radiation storms, or radio blackouts) underway," Maureen O'Leary further said.

Christmas celebrations can now go on without any fear or concern about the threat of an impending disaster from geomagnetic storms.

 

TagsSolar winds, Geomagnetic Storm, POwer Outage, National Power Grid, Sun, solar flares, Hole in The Sun

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

TanSat Climate Monitoring Satellite Launch Empowers China As A Global Climate Ch...

Close-Up Image Of Saturn’s Baby Moon Pandora

Earth May Have To Deal With Cataclysm Due To Star’s Close Encounter With Solar...

International Space Station Transiting The Sun; Images Released By NASA

Chinese Scientists Test Technology To Transport Humans To Mars In 70 Days

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  3. Oldest Water Found On Earth Is Older Than The Planet; Hints At Possibilities Of Existence Of Life On Mars
  1. ‘Friday The 13th’ Beta Version Leaked Game [VIDEO]: This Is How You Can Play The Awesome Horror Indie Game
  2. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  3. Earth May Have To Deal With Cataclysm Due To Star’s Close Encounter With Solar System
  4. Berries Found In Australia Could Cure Cancer
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics