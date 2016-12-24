TanSat Climate Monitoring Satellite Launch Empowers China As A Global Climate Change Leader

TanSat is programmed to record the carbon dioxide readings every 16 days. The best feature is the capability of the satellite to be able to spot and find out even the slightest variations in the atmosphere.

China has made its first significant stride after the U.S. and Japan toward climate change and has carried its vision to regulate carbon dioxide emissions, which is the single cause of global warming. It had achieved the first major step by launching its own satellite, TanSat.

Through these statistics and data, China will be in a better position to tackle climate change. As in all other fields that China has stuck its head out to make a mark, with this endeavour, the Chinese will have a better understanding about efficiently using its abundant energy.

According to mission experts, the Jiuquan Space Launch Center in Gobi Desert is a center of immense activity as TanSat entered the orbit 700 km from Earth.

TanSat weighs about 620 kg. It has undergone extensive development in the last six years. It is capable of adjusting itself in orientation and position and is tasked to keep a check on carbon emissions.

TanSat is programmed to record the carbon dioxide readings every 16 days. The best feature is the capability of the satellite to be able to spot and find out even the slightest variations in atmosphere, The Christian Science Monitor reported.

The readings of CO2 levels recorded every 16 days are as accurate as four parts per million. According to Ying Zengshan, chief designer of TanSat at the Chinese Academy of Sciences, the satellite's sensitivity to variations in the atmosphere will be the much desired USP.

The new satellite will surely make China a force in the area of climate change. The nation can influence some positive changes toward carbon reduction and trading with the statistics recorded from TanSat, according to News..com.au.

Expert Zhang Peng, part of the team that developed TanSat, said, "Previously, all our data came from ground stations. That kind of data is both local and limited, and does not cover the oceans."

