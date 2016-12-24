The ‘Boring’ iPhone 7 May Create Record Revenue For Apple, What Makes iPhone 7 Such A Huge Success?

After its release, iPhone 7 was termed by experts as a minor upgrade over its predecessors. Well, it turns out the not so updated iPhone 7 may break all revenue records for the company.

(Photo : Spencer Platt / Getty Images)

Though iPhone 7 is not much of an upgrade from iPhone 6 regarding design or features, the smartphone has been a high demand. Analysts predict that the flagship device will make the highest revenue record for the first quarter of its fiscal year.

Apple's Revenue Is Expected To Hit Record High

So far, the biggest record created by Apple's devices was during the 2015 final quarter by making a profit of $18.4 billion in the holiday season. The overall revenue for the quarter was recorded as an incredible $75.9 billion. Recently Ananda Baruah, an analyst at Brean Capital has anticipated that the company will go past the $76 billion revenue mark as the demand for iPhone 7 is increasing steadily. Thus, the company is expected make the highest revenue that it has been working hard towards achieving during the past years.

Brean Capital Predicts Apple's Revenue For 2017 First Quarter

Ananda Baruah projects that the increasing iPhone sales will lead to expected revenue high of 77 million to78 million. It is worth noting that Apple made an income of 74.8 million during the first fiscal year quarter in the last year after the release of iPhone 6. Adding on, another major reason for this increased revenue is the unexpected popularity gained by the iPhone 7 Plus, as reported by BGR.

iPhone 8 May Mute The Overall Sales Of Apple Phones

Also, Baruah has stated that there could be only one iPhone 8 model coming up next year and that the phone will be able to mute most of iPhone sales in the next year. This is because the model lacks clarity and compelling new upgrades. Also, the increase in completion in China and the higher ASPs in US and India makes it possible for the demand for iPhones goes down than anticipated said Baruah, as reported by Apple insider.

It is also notable that the company is testing ten different prototypes for Apple iPhone 8 with the curved OLED display. Also, the rumors suggest that the company may be working on an iPhone, 7S model. However, it is too early even to make an educated guess on the 2017 iPhone sales.

