Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting Features!

Hemal Vora
First Posted: Dec 24, 2016 05:50 AM EST
Supercell the makers of Clash of Clans are working on the final stages of the game's latest update.The game developers have planned to surprise players with its interesting Clashmas Gifts for the Christmas Season.
Supercell, the "Clash of Clans" maker, is working on the final stages of the game's latest update. The famous freemium strategy game on smartphones is getting all geared up for the holiday season. The game developers have planned to surprise players with its interesting Clashmas Gifts for the Christmas Season. The game's latest update will include three Clashmas gifts and explosive presents.

Strike Your Enemies With Explosives

The company released a trailer recently on the upcoming  "Clash of Clans" update. The trailer revealed the first set of presents for the game. It has a Santa Surprise, which will have some "explosive presents." These explosive presents can be dropped on the enemies using sleighs that are pulled by flying reindeer

A Limited Period ClashmasSpell

The trailer has revealed only the first round of Santa Surprise presents that will come with the "Clash of Clans" update. The game makers are yet to reveal the other two in the list. Users can expect updates from Supercell in a few days. It is notable that the update is available only for a limited period till Jan. 5 of 2017, as a part of the holiday season. Tough the Santa Surprise presents will be taken back on the aforementioned date, players can save their finished brews so that they can use them in the future, as reported by The Bitbag.

The Santa's Surprise Every year

The Clashmas and Santa's Surprise was also released for the previous years' Christmas. The Santa Surprise contains an enormously powerful lightning spell which will enable players to call Santa to join their battlefield. Players can also brew the powerful spell like the other spells in their spellbook. Once the brew gets completed they can save it for future use upon activation. Santa will fly into the player's map and drop the first round of "explosive presents" that can be used to attack the enemy's territory. Santa's Surprise will be able to unleash a maximum of 900 points of damage on advanced Town Halls, as reported by Mic.

The Latest Clash Of Clans Update

This is the best spell to create vast damage in the enemy territory in just one shot. Supercell released the latest updates for the game that were left over along with the Clashmas update. It includes buffs and nerfs for battle troops that are already in-charge and also discounts for effective training of troops from the beginning itself. The update also comes with discounts on various other in-game commodities like spells, and defensive structures.

 

 

