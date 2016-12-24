Santa Claus Is Relocating His Toy Factory To The South Pole!

North Pole is melting fast; Santa Claus is considering relocating to the South Pole this year.

(Photo : CaNTFiNDMeLoVe/YouTube screenshot)

Every year on Christmas Eve, millions of children all over the world eagerly wait for Santa Claus who will bring them their Christmas gifts. It is said that Santa Claus flies from the North Pole in his sleigh and visit every home. But this year, he may have to relocate to the South Pole.

The rate at which North Pole is melting, it may soon run out of ice and mythical Santa Claus' toy factory will get submerged in it.

The Magical North Pole may not Exist in the Future

The North Pole has always been the center of attraction for many, not just because of Santa Claus but also due to its importance in maintaining polar ice cover of the Earth. In the recent times, the rate of melting of polar ice caps, especially in the Arctic region, i.e., the North Pole, has baffled scientists all over the world.

According to a recent report by The Washington Post, a weather buoy placed 90 miles from the North Pole recorded a drop in temperature and hit zero degree Celsius the last Thursday. This was attributed to the storm that hit Greenland recently. The storm caused inflow of abnormally warm air toward the North Pole, which further augmented the process of melting of sea ice.

Save Santa's Home

The situation is gruesome, not just because of the consequences of the polar ice melting but also due to the fact that not much has been done to stop it. The current political scenario adds an extra burden to the problem, because of the speculations of shutting down the climate change department by the incoming Trump administration. A news article published by The Irish Times read: "We don't know if Donald Trump believes in Santa Claus, but he certainly doesn't believe in climate change."

It is a matter of time before people find out the catastrophic consequences of the melting of polar ice, or people can take appropriate steps to prevent this global disaster and save Santa's home in the North Pole.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news