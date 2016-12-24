Xbox Scorpio Specs & Latest Update: Why You Need To Ditch Xbox One & Upgrade Sooner, 40% Faster Than PS4 Pro!

Amidst some confusion, we have listed out some concrete reasons for users to upgrade to Xbox Scorpio.

Microsoft recently introduced the highly anticipated gaming console, Xbox Scorpio. Amidst the excitement and chaos, we have listed a few reasons why fans and gamers should be looking forward to this cutting edge console.

There is still a lot of confusion about what the Xbox Scorpio is going to be all about. It is a massive upgrade to the current Xbox One consoles. This article tries to clarify some specifications and offerings of Xbox Scorpio. First things first, it should be made widely aware that Xbox Scorpio is NOT the successor to the Xbox One. Before the final announcement made by Microsoft in E3 2016 press conference, people were still under the belief that this is the true case. However, fact is, that Microsoft is just trying to make Xbox Scorpio a high end variant of the already existing console. It is the same strategy being used by Sony for PlayStation, too!

The aim of Microsoft is to popularise Xbox Scorpio among the high end gamers while still keeping Xbox one as the affordable console for the bigger market. Developers who design games, can very well opt to make exclusive games for Xbox Scorpio, given its high tech specifications, but Microsoft will still be promoting Xbox One. Xbox Scorpio is just meant for gamers who would be okay with spending a few extra dollars for an elevated experience. All Xbox One games will work on Xbox Scorpio and Microsoft is trying its best to convince developers to develop games in such a way that even Xbox Scorpio games may be played on Xbox One.

Why Should People Prefer Xbox Scorpio Specs

In case you don't already own a gaming console, or you don't have Xbox One, you can think about Xbox Scorpio as your next big purchase. There is a lot in store for everyone in terms of Xbox Scorpio specs. Although, it is rumoured to be a little on the expensive side and may pinch the pockets, there is still a lot of time for gamers to plan your expenses and save for the bad boy. The console is under good development and Microsoft is endeavoring to release it sometime next year itself. However, if one owns an Xbox One, they can still give an upgrade a thought. Their hopes rest with the game developer companies and their decision to allow the Xbox Scorpio games to play on Xbox One console.

To remind you, Xbox Scorpio is the official harbinger of 4K consoles that are reportedly superior than the Playstation 4 Pro. It is going to come with a Vefa CPU hardware and AMD Zen CPU. It will also have 6 TFLOPs of power compared to Playstation 4 Pro's 4.2 TFLOP, according to reports. The system will have 320GB of memory. Xbox Scorpio will be 40 percent faster that the Playstation 4 Pro.

Are the gamers awaiting the next flagship high end console from Microsoft and Xbox segment? Keep watching this segment for more updates and latest news about Xbox Scorpio!

