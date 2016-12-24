Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Mars international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Xbox Scorpio Specs & Latest Update: Why You Need To Ditch Xbox One & Upgrade Sooner, 40% Faster Than PS4 Pro!

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 24, 2016 05:30 AM EST
Xbox Scorpio
Amidst some confusion, we have listed out some concrete reasons for users to upgrade to Xbox Scorpio.
(Photo : Youtube/ Microsoft Scorpio)

Microsoft recently introduced the highly anticipated gaming console, Xbox Scorpio. Amidst the excitement and chaos, we have listed a few reasons why fans and gamers should be looking forward to this cutting edge console.

There is still a lot of confusion about what the Xbox Scorpio is going to be all about. It is a massive upgrade to the current Xbox One consoles. This article tries to clarify some specifications and offerings of Xbox Scorpio. First things first, it should be made widely aware that Xbox Scorpio is NOT the successor to the Xbox One. Before the final announcement made by Microsoft in E3 2016 press conference, people were still under the belief that this is the true case. However, fact is, that Microsoft is just trying to make Xbox Scorpio a high end variant of the already existing console. It is the same strategy being used by Sony for PlayStation, too!

The aim of Microsoft is to popularise Xbox Scorpio among the high end gamers while still keeping Xbox one as the affordable console for the bigger market. Developers who design games, can very well opt to make exclusive games for Xbox Scorpio, given its high tech specifications, but Microsoft will still be promoting Xbox One. Xbox Scorpio is just meant for gamers who would be okay with spending a few extra dollars for an elevated experience. All Xbox One games will work on Xbox Scorpio and Microsoft is trying its best to convince developers to develop games in such a way that even Xbox Scorpio games may be played on Xbox One.

Why Should People Prefer Xbox Scorpio Specs

In case you don't already own a gaming console, or you don't have Xbox One, you can think about Xbox Scorpio as your next big purchase. There is a lot in store for everyone in terms of Xbox Scorpio specs. Although, it is rumoured to be a little on the expensive side and may pinch the pockets, there is still a lot of time for gamers to plan your expenses and save for the bad boy. The console is under good development and Microsoft is endeavoring to release it sometime next year itself. However, if one owns an Xbox One, they can still give an upgrade a thought. Their hopes rest with the game developer companies and their decision to allow the Xbox Scorpio games to play on Xbox One console.

To remind you, Xbox Scorpio is the official harbinger of 4K consoles that are reportedly superior than the Playstation 4 Pro. It is going to come with a Vefa CPU hardware and AMD Zen CPU. It will also have 6 TFLOPs of power compared to Playstation 4 Pro's 4.2 TFLOP, according to reports. The system will have 320GB of memory. Xbox Scorpio will be 40 percent faster that the Playstation 4 Pro. 

Are the gamers awaiting the next flagship high end console from Microsoft and Xbox segment? Keep watching this segment for more updates and latest news about Xbox Scorpio!

TagsMicrosoft project Scorpio, Xbox Project Scorpio, Xbox Scorpio, Xbox Scorpio Release date, Xbox Scorpio Specs, Xbox Scorpio 2017, Xbox Scorpio Latest News

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Apple Watch Series 3 Preview [VIDEO]: 2017 Model Features Front Camera & Haptic ...

MacBook Pro 2016: The Worst MacBook So Far, Says Consumer Report! Here’s Why T...

Xbox Games With Gold: Complete List Of Free Gaming Titles For January 2017! ‘V...

Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting ...

The ‘Boring’ iPhone 7 May Create Record Revenue For Apple, What Makes iPhone...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. ‘Friday The 13th’ Beta Version Leaked Game [VIDEO]: This Is How You Can Play The Awesome Horror Indie Game
  3. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  1. Oldest Water Found On Earth Is Older Than The Planet; Hints At Possibilities Of Existence Of Life On Mars
  2. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  3. NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycles
  4. The Moon Is Hiding Aldebaran As The Geminids Show Up
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics