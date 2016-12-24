Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Mars international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Earth May Have To Deal With Cataclysm Due To Star’s Close Encounter With Solar System

Savitha .C.Muppala
First Posted: Dec 24, 2016 02:45 AM EST
Gliese 710
Scientists expect the star, Gliese 710, to have a really close encounter with the solar system.
(Photo : Anton Petrov/YouTube Screenshot)

Incoming star, Gliese 710, could rain comets during a close encounter with the solar system in the next million years, revealed scientists.

Scientists expect the star, Gliese 710, to have a really close call with the solar system. Though this might occur not before a million years, a recent analysis has revealed that this star might come even more closer than estimated. This near brush with the solar system, as close as 13,365 AU of the Sun, might result in very serious and dangerous swarms of comets, scientists predict. To explain in more layman's terms, 1 AU is considered as the average distance of the Earth to the Sun or 1.2 trillion miles.

According to a latest study published in the journal Astronomy & Astrophysics, even though Gliese 710 is presently 64 lightyears away from Earth, its path is directed toward the planet Earth. Though it will take about 1.35 million years for this cosmic event to take place, it has evoked analyses and study by astronomers, Forbes reported.

Scientists predict that the star, Gliese 710, will journey through the Oort Cloud. The Oort Cloud actually surrounds the Sun and is like a layer of ice and rock much like a huge bubble. When the star traverses through the Oort Cloud, it might cause a huge disturbance to the rocks positioned presently in the outer layers. During this comic event, there could be a shower of comets into the solar system, which could also spur a cataclysmic event with the Earth.

According to recent calculations done by astronomers, the star will be much closer to the solar system than previously estimated, as mentioned earlier. As it approaches, this extent of proximity to the solar system will appear as the fastest and brightest object in the night sky, according to Gizmodo.

"[This] event [will be] the strongest disrupting encounter in the future and history of the solar system," the authors of this study said.

 

TagsGliese 710, Gliese 710 to enter Oort Cloud, Solar System, comet shower

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

International Space Station Transiting The Sun; Images Released By NASA

Chinese Scientists Test Technology To Transport Humans To Mars In 70 Days

Graphene Quantum Dots Give Rice University Scientists A Eureka Moment

Japanese Aerospace Exploration Agency To Test Effectiveness Of KITE To Tackle Sp...

Galileo Navigation System By European Union Rivals United States’ GPS

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. ‘Friday The 13th’ Beta Version Leaked Game [VIDEO]: This Is How You Can Play The Awesome Horror Indie Game
  3. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  1. Oldest Water Found On Earth Is Older Than The Planet; Hints At Possibilities Of Existence Of Life On Mars
  2. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  3. NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycles
  4. The Moon Is Hiding Aldebaran As The Geminids Show Up
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics