Xbox Games With Gold: Complete List Of Free Gaming Titles For January 2017! ‘Van Helsing’, ‘The Cave’, ‘Rayman Origins’ And More Holiday Deals!

Microsoft will be rolling out two games exclusively for users owning the Xbox one console. The first game to arrive will be “World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap”, which will be rolled out on January 1, next year.

The year is about to end and with the coming of the next year, Microsoft is also offering a number of new titles under its Xbox Games with Gold. There are quite a number of gaming titles being offered for free download under the program for January 2017. These titles include four free games, two of which are exclusively for Xbox One and the other two are backward Compatible to Xbox 360.

The game titles are a part of offering from Microsoft under its big New Year celebration sales event. The countdown has already begun with less than a week left for the big event. Here are the gaming titles being offered for the two consoles under Xbox Games with Gold.

Xbox Games With Gold: Free Gaming Titles For Xbox One

Microsoft will be rolling out two games exclusively for users owning the Xbox one console. The first game to arrive will be "World of Van Helsing: Deathtrap", which will be rolled out on January 1, next year. The game is an action-packed- RPG hybrid and revolves around a background of tower defense. The game also has a new cooperative campaign and a versus mode. While playing the single player campaign, the player has to defeat various monsters s as to defend the world from the horrors of the void.

The game can be purchased for $19.67 from the market however, it's being offered totally free of cost under Xbox Games With Gold. Other gaming titles being offered include "Killer Instinct Season Ultra Edition", which has a market price of $39.34. The Ultra Edition includes a number of new combatants and more stages. The game features an open-ended combo system and offers a fluid gameplay. "The Cave" will also be offered for free and will be available for download from January 1 to 15, followed by the reveal of "Rayman Origins" in the second half of January.

Xbox Games With Gold: Backward Compatible Titles For Xbox 360

Microsoft is also planning to roll out some great games for the Xbox 360 console users in January 2017. As stated earlier the gaming titles are exclusively for those Xbox 360 users who have not been able to play the latest games on their comparatively older console.

There are a number of gaming titles being offered right now under the Xbox Games with Gold. These titles include "Lost Odyssey" and "The Raskulls", which can be downloaded for free until December 31. For the January 2017 titles, "The Cave" and "Rayman Origins" are expected to be offered for Xbox 360 under the backward compatibility program.

Other games which are expected to be rolled out soon include "Bioshock: 1 & 2", "Crystal Defenders", "Blood Knights" and more. Stay tuned to SWR for latest news and updates on Xbox games with gold January 2017 gaming titles list.

