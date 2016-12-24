Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Mars international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Incredible Aerospace Engineering Shown In The 'Passengers' Movie; But How Much Of It Is Real?

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 24, 2016 02:20 AM EST
Passengers
The “Passengers” movie that opened on Dec. 21 is the talk of the town, as it shows intricately designed and explained aerospace engineering models.
(Photo : Fresh Movie Trailers/YouTube screenshot)

The Passengers movie was released on Dec. 21, which stars Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. Moviegoers were captivated by the highly advanced aerospace engineering models shown in it. The movie showed that the "Avalon" starship is carrying 5,000 space travelers, who are under induced hibernation for a period of 120 years. As the story proceeded, it showed various technological revelations, most of which are not known to scientists as of yet.

The Passengers Movie Pushes the Imagination to New Heights

The storyline of the movie showed what happens when one of the hibernated space travelers woke up accidentally, about 90 years before the set period of time. All these things are out of the imagination of a common man and do not exist in the present time.

However, induced hibernation was proposed recently as a solution to slow down the body functions for a few days, which will allow healing of traumatic injuries. The concept was put into work by a company named SpaceWorks, and it was granted the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts grant, Space.com reported.

The Avalon Starship: An Aerospace Engineering Model

One of the things that was most admired in the movie by common people and space experts alike was the Avalon starship. The starship was a big part of the movie's storyline. It was about 1 km in length and contained hibernation pods and passenger pubs. The production designer of the movie, Guy Hendrix Dyas, revealed that he designed the starship by taking ideas from many previously shown starships in the movies such as Star Trek, Star Wars, Interstellar and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

According to Knowridge, when Dyas was asked about the designing of the Avalon starship, he said, "My approach to the [ship] design was that I tried to go about it as though I was a cruise liner ship designer."

"I wanted to put myself in the shoes of somebody who had been designing a craft that had a portion of it dedicated to entertainment, and of course that led to the array of colors and textual changes in the ship," Dyas further said.

The Passengers movie is a proof that there is no limit to the human imagination. However, it is highly likely that the aerospace engineering shown in the movie may become a reality after a few decades of research.

Tagsstarship, Space Travel, Passengers, Chris Pratt, jennifer lawrence, induced hibernation

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Google Lunar XPrize News Update: TeamIndus From India Will Help Fellow Competito...

NASA Daily News: Government Intervention In NASA Policy Formation A Big Challeng...

Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar...

Climate Change Is Real Indeed; NASA Supercomputer Proves It

Weather Report Predicts Subzero Temperatures In Toronto; Freezing Drizzle Adviso...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. ‘Friday The 13th’ Beta Version Leaked Game [VIDEO]: This Is How You Can Play The Awesome Horror Indie Game
  3. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  1. Oldest Water Found On Earth Is Older Than The Planet; Hints At Possibilities Of Existence Of Life On Mars
  2. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  3. NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycles
  4. The Moon Is Hiding Aldebaran As The Geminids Show Up
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics