Incredible Aerospace Engineering Shown In The 'Passengers' Movie; But How Much Of It Is Real?

The “Passengers” movie that opened on Dec. 21 is the talk of the town, as it shows intricately designed and explained aerospace engineering models.

(Photo : Fresh Movie Trailers/YouTube screenshot)

The Passengers movie was released on Dec. 21, which stars Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence. Moviegoers were captivated by the highly advanced aerospace engineering models shown in it. The movie showed that the "Avalon" starship is carrying 5,000 space travelers, who are under induced hibernation for a period of 120 years. As the story proceeded, it showed various technological revelations, most of which are not known to scientists as of yet.

The Passengers Movie Pushes the Imagination to New Heights

The storyline of the movie showed what happens when one of the hibernated space travelers woke up accidentally, about 90 years before the set period of time. All these things are out of the imagination of a common man and do not exist in the present time.

However, induced hibernation was proposed recently as a solution to slow down the body functions for a few days, which will allow healing of traumatic injuries. The concept was put into work by a company named SpaceWorks, and it was granted the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts grant, Space.com reported.

The Avalon Starship: An Aerospace Engineering Model

One of the things that was most admired in the movie by common people and space experts alike was the Avalon starship. The starship was a big part of the movie's storyline. It was about 1 km in length and contained hibernation pods and passenger pubs. The production designer of the movie, Guy Hendrix Dyas, revealed that he designed the starship by taking ideas from many previously shown starships in the movies such as Star Trek, Star Wars, Interstellar and 2001: A Space Odyssey.

According to Knowridge, when Dyas was asked about the designing of the Avalon starship, he said, "My approach to the [ship] design was that I tried to go about it as though I was a cruise liner ship designer."

"I wanted to put myself in the shoes of somebody who had been designing a craft that had a portion of it dedicated to entertainment, and of course that led to the array of colors and textual changes in the ship," Dyas further said.

The Passengers movie is a proof that there is no limit to the human imagination. However, it is highly likely that the aerospace engineering shown in the movie may become a reality after a few decades of research.

