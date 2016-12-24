Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Mars international space station

MacBook Pro 2016: The Worst MacBook So Far, Says Consumer Report! Here’s Why The New Model's Not Worth A Purchase!

First Posted: Dec 24, 2016 06:00 AM EST
MacBook Pro 2016: The New Model Really Not Worth A Purchase.
While Apple stated in an official announcement that the Macbook Pro 2016 models had a run time of at least 10 Hours, there had been many reports from the consumers complaining about a much shorter battery life time.
(Photo : Consumer Reports / YouTube)

When the Macbook Pro 2016 first reached the retailers, the whole tech market became full with appreciations for the model. However as time went by, users began to complain about the battery problem in the new Laptop. Now, the non-profit website Consumer Reports has also stated clearly that this year's new model, despite its features, is not worth a purchase.

Early reviews of the MackBook Pro 2016 model, marked it as the best laptop of the year. The new laptop features a thinner body, the latest USB-C connector, and the "Touch Bar" screen. Unfortunately, all these features could not keep the model safe from the all-seeing eye of Consumer Reports, according to which the 2016 Model may very well be the worst Macbook model so far.

MacBook Pro 2016: Consumer Reports Evaluation

According to the official report from the non-profit organization, the latest Macbook Pro did perform well in Display Quality and performance. However, when evaluated for battery life, the Laptops varied vastly from one trial to the other. This has made the new 2016 Macbook model, the only MacBook not to receive a recommended rating from Consumer Reports. While Apple stated in an official announcement that the Macbook Pro 2016 models had a run time of at least 10 Hours, there had been many reports from the consumers complaining about a much shorter battery lifetime.

The Organization tested three Macbook model launched this year. These models include a 13" laptop with touch bar, a 13" model without the touch bar and a new 15" model. The 13" model with the touchpad came down to only 3.75 hours on its third trial and the same model without the touch pad lasted for 4.5 hours on the second trial. The 15" model also did not perform well and came down to have a battery life span of just 8 hours. It's worth noticing that the battery life of other laptops varies for not more than 5% of the stated battery lifetime.

MacBook Pro 2016: Not Worth A Purchase!

 

The latest Macbook Pro models couldn't stand the trial as posed by Consumer Reports. The battery life is a very important aspect of a Laptop and it plays a significant role in the Consumer Reports rating scheme as well. As the results support what the users were complaining about the latest Macbook models, the organization has decided not to give a recommendation for the new models.

According to earlier reports, the Macbooks rolled out in past years performed much better than the company's official stated specs. The new MacBook Pro 2016 https://t.co/NAaaTJM3h90 from those earlier models. Apple has so far remained silent on the issue. Stay tuned to SWR for more news and updates on Macbook Pro 2016.

