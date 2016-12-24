Apple Watch Series 3 Preview [VIDEO]: 2017 Model Features Front Camera & Haptic Feedback! ‘Pokémon Go’ Also Finally Rolled Out For Apple Watch!

Niantic has finally rolled out the “Pokémon GO” app for Apple Watch. The game can now be run on the smart watch, allowing users to get notification about nearby Pokémon directly from their wrist.

(Photo : GameXplain / YouTube)

The Apple Watch 2 has been rolled out recently in September, but there are already speculations related to the new 2017 model, the Apple Watch Series 3. While there are rumors that the next addition to the series will be rolled out in September next year, recent reports suggest that the watch may make an official launch with Apple's iPhone 8.

With the launch of this year's Watch 2 series, users have been asking Niantic to roll out a supported "Pokémon Go" App. The game developer has now acted on the plea and has officially launched the game's app supported for Apple Watch 2. Here's what the Apple Watch Series 3 has in store for its fans:

Apple Watch Series 3: Rumored Specs And Features

This year's Apple watch has a number of new features including the dual-core processor, GPS system, better water-resistance and a much brighter display. Now, with rumors of new Google Patents revolving around on the internet, it's expected that the upcoming watch series 3 will have much better and new features.

The upcoming Apple Watch Series 3 is expected to have a similar look to that of the series 2 watches. According to AppleInsider, the company has recently filed a patent related to a multi-functional magnetic wristband. The wristband will have a set of magnets so as to join the two sides and may fulfill other purposes as well.

#AppleWatch Apple is exploring a thinner design for the Apple Watch Series 3, with haptic feedback being generated… https://t.co/9SsbJMAXO5 — Apple Watch News (@ApplWatchNews) December 22, 2016

There are also reports that Apple has filed patents for a smart watch containing a front-facing camera. While the feature was earlier rumored to come out with Apple Watch 2 series, but that did not happen. It's now very likely that the feature will be included in the Apple Watch Series 3. It has not yet been revealed whether the camera will support Video or just still photography.

Apple Watch Series 2: "Pokémon Go" Now available on the App Store

The app offers a number of features to the Apple Watch owners. First of all, it allows the players to keep a data log of each play sessions. The App also shows notifications about the nearby Pokémon as well about the hatching Eggs. "Pokémon GO" however, cannot be completely played using Apple Watch. To capture a nearby Pokémon, the user has to use their smartphone.

While there's still time for the launch of Apple Watch Series 3, you can buy the current watches that are available at up to 15% discounts.

