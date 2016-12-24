'Pokemon GO' News & Update: Leave Everything Aside, Play Game On Apple Watch Now & Track Your Health Simultaneously!

The massively popular Pokemon GO can now be played on your beloved Apple watches.

(Photo : Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

This is no regular news! To all fans and users of Apple watch, as well as the loyal followers of "Pokemon GO"- there is great news of the collaboration of these mega brands! "Pokemon GO" can now be played on Apple Watch!

Niantic had previously assured the users and claimed that they will not be bringing any "Pokemon GO" version compatible with the Apple watch (Wearable gadget). However, the most popular game of 2016 is now available on the Apple smartwatch and can be used by the players.

Let us explain what this awesome new development means for the fans. You don't have to reach into your pockets and bring out your smartphone in order to capture the Pokemon creatures. You can simple tap on the app icon of "Pokemon GO" on your Apple watch and do the exact same thing. Catch 'em all! Not just this, this version rollout also makes legitimate improvements to the claims of fitness by Niantic. You can actually record the time you spend playing the game catching monsters and label it as "exercise"! All the running around and live action will now be extremely useful in real world, too.

This new feature update is a great development in the gameplay, when analysed from the health point of view. The Apple watch already acts as a fitness tracker for the people who wear it, much like its competition FitBit or MiFit.

Hence, it is a great move on the part of Niantic who now let you log your creature hunting hours as proper workout and daily activity. Not just this, different sessions of Apple Watch can help towards hatching your much awaited Pokemon eggs.

Niantic's "Pokemon GO" has created news in itself by being downloaded more than 600 million times across different platforms. It has also encouraged people to walk a lot more than they usually would. "Pokemon GO" has released a lot other updates to keep things different and interesting for players.

Niantic revealed a great statistic recently: The "Pokemon GO "players have logged more than 8.7 billion kilometres while capturing creatures and they have captured almost 88 billion of these Pokemons.

Apart from the great fitness developments, you will also get notifications on your Apple watch when there are different Pokemon around or whenever you are near a PokeStop. it also notifies you when your eggs are hatched or when you get awarded. However, to do the actual "capturing" of Pokemon, you still need to whip out your Apple iPhones!

What do you think of all these constant updates being made to the gameplay of "Pokemon GO"? Do you still believe it is as popular as it was once? Keep watching this space for more updates and news about "Pokemon GO"!

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news