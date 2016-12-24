'Pokemon GO' Update & Latest News: Fresh Batch of Pokemon Added [VIDEO] With A Hint Of Festive Touch!

The Pokemon GO update features new creatures and festive themes.

This is a great news for all the loyal and die hard "Pokemon GO" fans. The new "Pokemon GO" update has finally arrived for the users to upgrade to and it brings a whole lot of festivity in itself. It is just a day away to Christmas and Niantic is certainly understanding and delivering more and more of holiday season spirit.

The new "Pokemon GO" update brings new monsters and creature for the players to find and collect. It also features a great makeover for the most iconic critter of the game!

Here is the released video for the Christmas update:

As you can probably make out just from the trailer itself, a new group of Pokemon creatures are now entering into the mixed reality game. The video features an old favourite Togepi, along with cute little Pichu. There is also Magby in store, along with several other Pokemon. If you want to get these remarkable creatures, you need to hatch them from the egg stage itself.

Apart from the addition of the extra creatures, a new start up screen has been added into the game. The start up screen in this "Pokemon GO" update features Snorlax, Clefairy and Squirtle. These creatures help each other out to execute some great Christmas decorations and festivity. Pikachu, then wearing a Santa hat, uses his powers to light up some Chinese lights, thus making the mood of the game extremely festive. It also doesn't hurt to save up on the electricity bill by using his own energy! Hint hint, there is also something great ahead in the game for the players. The "Pokemon GO" update features the Santa Pikachu who you can catch between today up until December 29.

Needless to say, this "Pokemon GO" update has been desperately awaited by all the players and fans across the globe. None of the players can get enough and they are trying to find and catch more and more Pokemon. They are still on the constant hunt to add more Pokemon to their grand collection.

"As we race towards 2017, we wanted to take a moment and thank you for your support," developer Niantic said in a statement on its website. "We're excited for December because we have a few new experiences and in-game events planned for you before wrapping up the year."

Currently the "Pokemon Go" game features only creatures from the first generation. That is around 150 Pokemon. There are another six generations that have been developed in the Pokemon franchise throughout the years, ever since its inception.

Niantic can introduce more and more creatures to make the gameplay more interesting. Players hope that the upcoming "Pokemon GO" update features legendary Pokemon including Articuno, Zapdos, and MewTwo. Niantic has already made it official that they will be celebrating true Christmas spirit by offering double XP for trainers during Christmas!

