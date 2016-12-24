Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Mars international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

'Pokemon GO' Update & Latest News: Fresh Batch of Pokemon Added [VIDEO] With A Hint Of Festive Touch!

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 24, 2016 04:50 AM EST
Pokemon GO Update for Christmas
The Pokemon GO update features new creatures and festive themes.
(Photo : Video | Mirror UK)

This is a great news for all the loyal and die hard "Pokemon GO" fans. The new "Pokemon GO" update has finally arrived for the users to upgrade to and it brings a whole lot of festivity in itself. It is just a day away to Christmas and Niantic is certainly understanding and delivering more and more of holiday season spirit.

The new "Pokemon GO" update brings new monsters and creature for the players to find and collect. It also features a great makeover for the most iconic critter of the game!

Here is the released video for the Christmas update:

As you can probably make out just from the trailer itself, a new group of Pokemon creatures are now entering into the mixed reality game. The video features an old favourite Togepi, along with cute little Pichu. There is also Magby in store, along with several other Pokemon. If you want to get these remarkable creatures, you need to hatch them from the egg stage itself.

Apart from the addition of the extra creatures, a new start up screen has been added into the game. The start up screen in this "Pokemon GO" update features Snorlax, Clefairy and Squirtle. These creatures help each other out to execute some great Christmas decorations and festivity. Pikachu, then wearing a Santa hat, uses his powers to light up some Chinese lights, thus making the mood of the game extremely festive. It also doesn't hurt to save up on the electricity bill by using his own energy! Hint hint, there is also something great ahead in the game for the players. The "Pokemon GO" update features the Santa Pikachu who you can catch between today up until December 29.

Needless to say, this "Pokemon GO" update has been desperately awaited by all the players and fans across the globe. None of the players can get enough and they are trying to find and catch more and more Pokemon. They are still on the constant hunt to add more Pokemon to their grand collection.

"As we race towards 2017, we wanted to take a moment and thank you for your support," developer Niantic said in a statement on its website. "We're excited for December because we have a few new experiences and in-game events planned for you before wrapping up the year."

Currently the "Pokemon Go" game features only creatures from the first generation. That is around 150 Pokemon. There are another six generations that have been developed in the Pokemon franchise throughout the years, ever since its inception.

Niantic can introduce more and more creatures to make the gameplay more interesting. Players hope that the upcoming "Pokemon GO" update features legendary Pokemon including Articuno, Zapdos, and MewTwo. Niantic has already made it official that they will be celebrating true Christmas spirit by offering double XP for trainers during Christmas!

TagsPokemon GO, Pokemon GO update, Pokemon Go news, pokemon go christmas

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Apple Watch Series 3 Preview [VIDEO]: 2017 Model Features Front Camera & Haptic ...

MacBook Pro 2016: The Worst MacBook So Far, Says Consumer Report! Here’s Why T...

Xbox Games With Gold: Complete List Of Free Gaming Titles For January 2017! ‘V...

Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting ...

The ‘Boring’ iPhone 7 May Create Record Revenue For Apple, What Makes iPhone...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. ‘Friday The 13th’ Beta Version Leaked Game [VIDEO]: This Is How You Can Play The Awesome Horror Indie Game
  3. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  1. Oldest Water Found On Earth Is Older Than The Planet; Hints At Possibilities Of Existence Of Life On Mars
  2. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  3. NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycles
  4. The Moon Is Hiding Aldebaran As The Geminids Show Up
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics