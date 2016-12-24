'Pokémon Sun And Moon' Latest Update: TCG Expansion Arriving Next February With 40 New Pokémon

Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens Mars

Hemal Vora
First Posted: Dec 24, 2016 05:00 AM EST
Pokémon Sun and Moon has become one of the most played games of the year within a few months of its release.The Company recently announced its Pokémon Sun and Moon Update, TCG expansion.
"Pokémon Sun and Moon" has become one of the most played games of the year within a few months of its release. This is mainly because of the game's incredible upgrade with more than 100 new Pokémon and various other new features. The Company recently announced its "Pokémon Sun and Moon" Update, TCG expansion.

'Pokémon Sun and Moon' to Bring Trade Card Game expansion

"Pokémon Sun and Moon" Update,TCG expansion refer to Trade Card Game. The trade card game offers new abilities to gamers. It also introduces new strategies and creatures into the "Pokémon Sun and Moon" game. The Trade Card Game expansion for "Pokémon Sun and Moon" is expected to include 40 new Pokémon. It will also include the updated versions of the current "Pokémon Sun and Moon" game. This expansion is also expected to bring Alolan forms of Pokémon. The one-time use Alolan Pokémon can be pulled out a free without needing any energy card, as reported by Tweaktown.

The Trade Card Game Expansion Will Bring New Pokémon

The latest "Pokémon Sun and Moon" Update, TCGexpansion are said to bring more than 140 cards, 11 new Pokémon with new mechanics and over 40 new Alola Pokémon. The Pokémon Company has promised to launch its Trade Card Game expansion for "Pokémon Sun and Moon" on February 3, 2017, as reported by thumbstick.

Other InterestingPokémon Sun and Moon Rumors

Rumors also suggest that the buddy Pokemon that follows their gamer everywhere may be brought back in the upcoming expansion. Rumors also suggest that the game is will soon come to the Nintendo Switch Console. According to Game Freak, the Nintendo Switch Pokémon game version will be called as Pokémon Stars. The report also said that the Nintendo Switch game would be out as early as 2017. It looks like 2017 is going to be a happening year for "Pokémon Sun and Moon."

