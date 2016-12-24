Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Mars international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Nottingham University Scientists Developed Revolutionary Ultrasound Technique For Nanoscale Live Cell Imaging

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 24, 2016 03:20 AM EST
Nanoscale Live Cell Imaging
Scientists working at Nottingham University's Engineering Department developed a technique to see inside each cell.
(Photo : BioRadLifeScience/YouTube screenshot)

An advanced ultrasound technique developed by a group of scientists from Nottingham University, England, will revolutionize biomedical cell imaging. The technique is based on sound waves rather than the earlier developed ultraviolet light-based imaging technique. The newly developed method will help in analyzing each individual live cell without distorting its structure and function.

Nottingham University's Invention: A Biomedical Revelation

The newly developed technique applies sound waves with short wavelength to screen through the abnormally growing cells, which will be highly useful in the diagnosis of cancer. This technique possesses many advantages over the optical super-resolution techniques, which was awarded the 2014 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, reorted The Engineer.

Professor Matt Clark at Nottingham University said that, "People are most familiar with ultrasound as a way of looking inside the body - in the simplest terms we have engineered it to the point where it can look inside an individual cell."

Experts also say that the biomedical application of this technique will help in developing stem cell-based therapeutic approaches for the treatment of acute and chronic illnesses.

New Ultrasound Technique will Undermine Optical Microscopy

Application of optical microscopy in the study of biological specimen is limited by the wavelength of light used in it. It is because the use of ultraviolet light and the fluorescent dye for imaging is extremely harmful to living specimens. It can destroy the covalent bonds essential in maintaining the structure and function of biological molecules, reported India Today.

On the contrary, ultrasound technique employs sound waves, which are not associated with high-energy payload and the resultant damage to live biological specimens.

Professor Clark further said that, "A great thing is that, like ultrasound on the body, ultrasound in the cells causes no damage and requires no toxic chemicals to work." He also said that, because of its harmless nature, it can be used to see inside live cells, which may be grafted back into the body, especially in stem cell therapeutic transplants.

Tagshybrid optical microscope

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Mass Campaigning For Truvada; HIV Prevention Drug Is The Last Hope For Gilead

Air Pollution In China Breaks All Records; Air Pollutants Are Off The Charts In ...

Angelina Jolie Breast Cancer Genetic Testing News Contributed In Creating Awaren...

Measles Alert Issued In Sydney After Multiple Diagnoses

Paris Climate Agreement Completed One Year; City Leaders Urge Donald Trump To Ke...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. ‘Friday The 13th’ Beta Version Leaked Game [VIDEO]: This Is How You Can Play The Awesome Horror Indie Game
  3. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  1. Oldest Water Found On Earth Is Older Than The Planet; Hints At Possibilities Of Existence Of Life On Mars
  2. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  3. NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycles
  4. The Moon Is Hiding Aldebaran As The Geminids Show Up
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics