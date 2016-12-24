Nottingham University Scientists Developed Revolutionary Ultrasound Technique For Nanoscale Live Cell Imaging

Scientists working at Nottingham University's Engineering Department developed a technique to see inside each cell.

(Photo : BioRadLifeScience/YouTube screenshot)

An advanced ultrasound technique developed by a group of scientists from Nottingham University, England, will revolutionize biomedical cell imaging. The technique is based on sound waves rather than the earlier developed ultraviolet light-based imaging technique. The newly developed method will help in analyzing each individual live cell without distorting its structure and function.

Nottingham University's Invention: A Biomedical Revelation

The newly developed technique applies sound waves with short wavelength to screen through the abnormally growing cells, which will be highly useful in the diagnosis of cancer. This technique possesses many advantages over the optical super-resolution techniques, which was awarded the 2014 Nobel Prize in Chemistry, reorted The Engineer.

Professor Matt Clark at Nottingham University said that, "People are most familiar with ultrasound as a way of looking inside the body - in the simplest terms we have engineered it to the point where it can look inside an individual cell."

Experts also say that the biomedical application of this technique will help in developing stem cell-based therapeutic approaches for the treatment of acute and chronic illnesses.

New Ultrasound Technique will Undermine Optical Microscopy

Application of optical microscopy in the study of biological specimen is limited by the wavelength of light used in it. It is because the use of ultraviolet light and the fluorescent dye for imaging is extremely harmful to living specimens. It can destroy the covalent bonds essential in maintaining the structure and function of biological molecules, reported India Today.

On the contrary, ultrasound technique employs sound waves, which are not associated with high-energy payload and the resultant damage to live biological specimens.

Professor Clark further said that, "A great thing is that, like ultrasound on the body, ultrasound in the cells causes no damage and requires no toxic chemicals to work." He also said that, because of its harmless nature, it can be used to see inside live cells, which may be grafted back into the body, especially in stem cell therapeutic transplants.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news