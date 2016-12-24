Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Mars international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Climate Change Latest News: First Ever Climate Change Innovation Lab Established By Kingborough City Council

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 24, 2016 03:10 AM EST
Climate Change
The first of its kind climate change lab in Kingborough, Tasmania, Australia, is open to scientists, academicians and locals.
(Photo : yabarry/YouTube screenshot)

The Kingborough City Council is all set to open the first ever Climate Change Innovation Lab in Australia, which will be open for scientists working on climate change in Australia and the Pacific islands. Additionally, it will also be open to local residents, who can walk in voluntarily and embrace the challenges of climate change.

A Brilliant Effort to Tackle Climate Change

The city council of Kingborough, Tasmania, Australia, decided to take an initiative to study the reasons and consequences of climate change and devise suitable remedial and combat strategies. The council announced the opening of first ever established Climate Change Innovation Lab, which will be set up at the Kingston Beach Hall. The lab will be open for climate change experts and locals alike.

The lab will start functioning within the next six months, from the Kingston Beach Hall and partly from the Kingston Beach Arts Hub. The ingenious venture of the city attracted support of private enterprises, especially insurance companies. This lab may help these insurance firms to identify and decide as to when and where the company should start or stop developments in the high flood high risk areas, reported Daily Telegraph.

Climate Change and Rise in Sea Level

The idea was first conceived after Kingborough closely missed a flood, two years ago. The event raised inquisitiveness and awareness among the locals regarding the severity of the outcomes of climate change.

Steve Wass, mayor of Kingborough city, said, "Even with the sea at existing levels the right combination of high tides and flooding from nearby Browns River could cause some of Kingston Beach's roads and properties to go under water."

He happily announced that, "Kingborough had stepped up following a near-miss flooding event two years ago, initiating scientific studies and formulating strategies for both defence, and retreat, as water levels rose." Wass also stressed that, "There is a wealth of information out there if we can bring everyone together.''

The Kingborough Climate Change Innovation Lab caught the attention of climate change peers across Australia, after it was discussed in the National Climate Change Adaption Research Facility meeting in Melbourne. Hopefully, it will help in creating awareness and solution toward climate change and its outcomes.

TagsClimate Change, Australia, Climate Change Innovation Lab, Kingborough, Tasmania, Kingston Beach Hall

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycle...

NASA YouTube Channel Posted Christmas Wishes Video Sent From The International S...

Inuit People Living In The Arctic Are Adapted To Cold, Thanks To Their TBX15 And...

Google Lunar XPrize News Update: TeamIndus From India Will Help Fellow Competito...

UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NA...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. ‘Friday The 13th’ Beta Version Leaked Game [VIDEO]: This Is How You Can Play The Awesome Horror Indie Game
  3. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  1. Oldest Water Found On Earth Is Older Than The Planet; Hints At Possibilities Of Existence Of Life On Mars
  2. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  3. NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycles
  4. The Moon Is Hiding Aldebaran As The Geminids Show Up
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics