Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Mars international space station

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

First Time Ever: Ammonia Discovered In Lower Layer Of Earth’s Atmosphere; Scientists Still Try To Assess Its Outcomes

Tripti
First Posted: Dec 24, 2016 03:00 AM EST
The Troposphere
The troposphere layer of Earth’s atmosphere over India and China tested positive for ammonia.
(Photo : Outer Space/YouTube screenshot)

For the first time, scientists have discovered the presence of ammonia in the troposphere, the lowest layer of Earth's atmosphere, over India and China. The results suggested that ammonia is concentrated in the upper layers of the troposphere, especially during the summer monsoon season. The exact reason and the outcome of this change in gaseous composition of Earth's atmosphere remain a mystery for the scientists.

Ammonia in Troposphere

An international team of researchers from various countries including Germany and Mexico, as well as the state of Colorado, analyzed the satellite data collected from upper layers of the troposphere during the period of June 2002 and April 2012. The quarterly average of ammonia concentrations was calculated and it was found that ammonia was present in the concentration of 33 ppt (parts per trillion) at about an altitude of 12 to 15 km above sea level.

The accumulation of ammonia in the troposphere layer is interlinked to the booming economy and population explosion in India and China. Researchers also proposed that ammonia is may be the result of accumulation of agricultural activities and live stock farming.

Ammonia is an important component of the nitrogen cycle, which is indispensible for the growth of plants. However, excess ammonia can prove disastrous for the growth and survival of various life forms.

Earth's Atmosphere is Cooling Down

Experts propose that presence of ammonia should be considered while predicting and assessing climate change modules. The reason behind this is attributed to the cooling effect of ammonia.

Ammonia exists in the atmosphere in the form of aerosols that remain suspended and act as "cloud seeds." Droplets of water gather around the cloud seeds and form a cloud. Due to this process, ammonia may help in cooling down the rising temperature of the Earth's atmosphere due to global warming, reported Live Science.

Michael Höpfner, Head of the Remote Sensing Using Aircraft and Balloons Group, Institute of Meteorology and Climate Research, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany, said that, "Observations show that ammonia is not washed out completely when air ascends in monsoon circulation." He further explained that, "Hence, it enters the upper troposphere from the boundary layer close to the ground, where the gas occurs at relatively high concentrations."

Tagsammonia, Atmosphere, troposphere, global warming

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

2016 Is The Worst Year As Far As Global Warming Is Concerned, Highest Temperatur...

Kepler Space Telescope Sighted New Exoplanet Like Earth In The Neighboring Solar...

Trump Climate Change Management Strategy Under Debate After Speculations Of Shut...

Aliens Are Real Or Not: People Will Find Out Soon, Thanks To The Telescope Micro...

NASA Latest News Release: The Cassini Spacecraft Began Its Mission Of Ring-Grazi...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. ‘Friday The 13th’ Beta Version Leaked Game [VIDEO]: This Is How You Can Play The Awesome Horror Indie Game
  3. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  1. Oldest Water Found On Earth Is Older Than The Planet; Hints At Possibilities Of Existence Of Life On Mars
  2. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  3. NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycles
  4. The Moon Is Hiding Aldebaran As The Geminids Show Up
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics