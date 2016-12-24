First Time Ever: Ammonia Discovered In Lower Layer Of Earth’s Atmosphere; Scientists Still Try To Assess Its Outcomes

The troposphere layer of Earth’s atmosphere over India and China tested positive for ammonia.

(Photo : Outer Space/YouTube screenshot)

For the first time, scientists have discovered the presence of ammonia in the troposphere, the lowest layer of Earth's atmosphere, over India and China. The results suggested that ammonia is concentrated in the upper layers of the troposphere, especially during the summer monsoon season. The exact reason and the outcome of this change in gaseous composition of Earth's atmosphere remain a mystery for the scientists.

Ammonia in Troposphere

An international team of researchers from various countries including Germany and Mexico, as well as the state of Colorado, analyzed the satellite data collected from upper layers of the troposphere during the period of June 2002 and April 2012. The quarterly average of ammonia concentrations was calculated and it was found that ammonia was present in the concentration of 33 ppt (parts per trillion) at about an altitude of 12 to 15 km above sea level.

The accumulation of ammonia in the troposphere layer is interlinked to the booming economy and population explosion in India and China. Researchers also proposed that ammonia is may be the result of accumulation of agricultural activities and live stock farming.

Ammonia is an important component of the nitrogen cycle, which is indispensible for the growth of plants. However, excess ammonia can prove disastrous for the growth and survival of various life forms.

Earth's Atmosphere is Cooling Down

Experts propose that presence of ammonia should be considered while predicting and assessing climate change modules. The reason behind this is attributed to the cooling effect of ammonia.

Ammonia exists in the atmosphere in the form of aerosols that remain suspended and act as "cloud seeds." Droplets of water gather around the cloud seeds and form a cloud. Due to this process, ammonia may help in cooling down the rising temperature of the Earth's atmosphere due to global warming, reported Live Science.

Michael Höpfner, Head of the Remote Sensing Using Aircraft and Balloons Group, Institute of Meteorology and Climate Research, Karlsruhe Institute of Technology, Germany, said that, "Observations show that ammonia is not washed out completely when air ascends in monsoon circulation." He further explained that, "Hence, it enters the upper troposphere from the boundary layer close to the ground, where the gas occurs at relatively high concentrations."

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news