International Space Station Transiting The Sun; Images Released By NASA

This is an image that space aficionados and enthusiasts will trade anything for. The 357.6 feet long International Space Station (ISS) transiting the Sun is an out of the world sight.

NASA recently shared images of the International Space Station as it moved in front of the Sun. The image was captured as the ISS moved at about 5 miles per second with six astronauts on board. The image was visible as a silhouette as it transited the Sun.

Those in the know will be aware that the ISS was the outcome of concerted effort by16 nations. It is at an altitude of 249 miles above the surface of the Earth.

Views of the International Space Station

Do not miss the golden chance of viewing the ISS from the Earth. Indeed, the last few days have provided this opportunity to sky gazers to watch the International Space Station passing between Mars and Venus.

According to NASA, there will be several sightings of the ISS in the next few days. The International Space Station will make an appearance in the evening everyday for four consecutive days. This gives ample opportunity to sky gazers to spot the ISS and even take pictures or videos.

Sky gazers from India can catch a glimpse of the ISS on Dec. 23, 2016 and Dec. 24, 2016 in the evening close to sunset,according to Tech First Post.

ISS Detector Satellite Tracker App

According to Mr. Hitesh Gusani, an avid photographer, it is good to use the ISS Detector Satellite Tracker app for knowing the probable schedule of ISS sighting. The application can be programmed in such a way as to alert the user about the next sighting time of the ISS.

NASA has enabled live video broadcasts from the space station, reveals AOL. The view is a delight as it alternates between internal and external videos of the ISS. The ISS walkthrough has been released by NASA that space enthusiasts can lap up.

