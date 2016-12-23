‘Friday The 13th’ Beta Version Leaked Game [VIDEO]: This Is How You Can Play The Awesome Horror Indie Game

Check out this epid screenshot from the Friday the 13th: The Game beta version. Hilarious!

(Photo : (Photo by HarshlyCritical/YouTube))

"Friday the 13th" Beta version game is the latest gaming sensation among gamers worldwide. This upcoming indie horror game is one of the awesome game what players will have in Q1 2017.

A number of YouTubers have uploaded the game footage that does not reveal much about how gamers can get their hands on the game and try it themselves. But, it looks like the beta version of the game has been leaked for players to try it out.

For now, all we are updated with is that "Friday the 13th" Beta version game is a 1 vs 7 asymmetric multiplayer gaming setup where one of the player controls the famous immortal serial killer Jason Voorhees. The player will control this murderer in order to hunt down rest of the players who control the college kids from the movie franchise. The gameplay involves a number of powers for Jason such as sensing, teleporting, fatalities, and using the environment props to kill the other players in brutal ways.

It was reported that a beta tester hacked the NDA and uploaded a number of screenshots of the game which showed us what the game was all about. The information was updated on the twitter account of "Friday the 13th: The Game" as well.

To play the beta version of the game, players can find it on Twitch where it is currently streaming till December 24, 2016. "Friday the 13th: The Game" beta version takes the number 2 spot right behind "League of Legends" on the list there. The game is certainly worth playing, but it does have a few glitches here and there. Hope the game devs fix them once the game comes out officially. Till then, enjoy the game and the awesome and glitchy expressions of the college kid in the featured image as well as in the private match video uploaded below.

Check out this awesome gaming stream to know more about the game.



©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news