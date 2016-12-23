Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens Mars

iPhone 7 Plus Faces Camera Problems: Users Report Of Defective Cameras On The Device

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 05:40 AM EST
iPhone 7 Plus camera fail
An Iphone 7 Plus with its new dual camera is displayed at Puerta del Sol Apple Store the day the company launches their Iphone 7 and 7 Plus on September 16, 2016 in Madrid, Spain.
(Photo : (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images))

iPhone 7 Plus came up with a number of great features. Among these, the iPhone 7 Plus camera was a primary feature of the device which offered one of the best-looking photos. But, it looks like Apple is about to lose luck with the success of its device as a lot of users has reported that their iPhone 7 Plus cameras are defective.

This was reported by a Redditor named Teryakiwok who stated that he opened the camera app, but it showed up a black image preview. He also reported that the screen many a time turned purple or tinted green as well. He further stated that one time the phone popped up with a message stating, 'Emergency iPhone needs to cool down' even though the phone was a little bit warm.

What appears to be a hardware problem has been seen in the device possessed by some of the users. If users are having such problems on their iPhone 7 Plus devices as well, then the only option is to take the phone to the Apple centers and ask for a replacement. Teryakiwok further added in his statement that he tried to factory reset the device to fix the issue, but it was of no use. Plus, he was contacted by other Apple phone users who faced similar issues.

As of now, there is no update on what is causing this problem in the device. But, the Redditor suggested that it could be due to a damaged or loose flex connector in the device. For now, Apple has not come up with any public statement on the issue which does not let us know how big the problem is at the moment.

iPhone 7 Plus is one of the most expensive phones out there. And, with such issues rising up, it could affect the brand image of the US company. 

