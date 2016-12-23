iOS 10.1.1 Jailbreak Tool Released, Developer Warns- Could Damage Your iPhone, Here Is How You Can Download It!

The first iOS 10.1.1 Jailbreak has been released for iPhone 7 by Luca Todesco.

The news is fresh and in. The highly anticipated iOS 10.1.1 jailbreak tool is finally out. The iOS 10.1.1 jailbreak tool has been released by Luca Todesco. Notably, it is the first ever released jailbreak for iPhone 7. The 'yalu' jailbreak in question has been built on Ian Beer's work.

Currently, the iOS 10.1.1 jailbreak is in super beta version. Luca Todesco has released the jailbreak version with several warnings. He says the jailbreak can affect your device negatively. You might also need to restore it to work on it later. To give you a recap on jailbreak, the software helps users remove the restrictions that are otherwise imposed on iOS devices.

The jailbreaker has asked his fans and followers to wait for a stable release in order to be used safely. The current version of the jailbreak currently supports only iPhone 7 running on iOS 10.1.1. However, it also appears that devices like iPhone 6s and iPad Pro are being supported on any version with 10.x version.

"First beta will only support iPhone 7 on 10.1(.1), iPhone 6s and iPad Pro on any iOS 10 few. Support for more devices will be added at a later date. The vuln used on 7 is fixed on 10.2, pre-7 is a full KPP bypass which I consider hard to fix, and is 0day."

Currently, the iOS 10.1.1 jailbreak tool is in a very early beta stage such it should only be used by people who are experienced developers. That is because it can still have bugs and all sorts of unforeseen issues within. For the moment, this solution does not support Cydia, but Todesco said it will arrive soon.

The iOS 10.1.1 jailbreak can be downloaded by following this link.

What do users think of this latest jailbreak version? Keep watching the tech space for more updates on iOS 10.1.1 jailbreak tool.

