‘Galaxy Note 7’ Named Wi-Fi Hotspot Causes Panic On A Plane; Flight Cancelled Due To Chaos, Revealed To Be A Prank

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 05:00 AM EST
Galaxy Note 7 Flight Cancelled
"Galaxy Note 7" named Wi-Fi hotspot causes flight cancellation in the US.
Jokes are fun as long as they are not hurting others. But, this one was certainly not a joke that passengers on a 9 a.m. flight took easily. After the troubles caused due to Samsung Galaxy Note 7 battery explosion a few months back, all the major airways had banned passengers from boarding the plane with Galaxy Note 7 devices. Several of the devices have been reported to explode. So, it is understandable why Galaxy Note 7 named Wi-Fi Hotspot could create such a mayhem on a plane.

A number of tweets by Serenity Caldwell, the managing director at iMore stated that a "prankster" suddenly decided to mess with the passengers on the plane. He did this by naming his Wi-Fi hotspot as "Galaxy Note 7." This caused a panic on the plane leading to the cancellation of the flight immediately. 

Caldwell added that when she reached the airport, she found a huge queue at the counter of her flight gate. What seemed to be a regular line of boarding passengers was actually people inquiring about the canceled flight. At first, the flight was merely delayed, but later it was finally canceled. People were quite startled to think of this asinine joke played in the flight. The issue was finally sorted out after a two-hour delay.

"Finally, they all move on to their new gates, and our crew comes," Caldwell added. She further added why the people were left hanging out before boarding the plane. Suddenly, one of the passengers spoke up the reason behind it, "Know why the 9 AM flight got canceled?The plane was mid-flight when an attendant noticed a wifi hotspot. A Galaxy Note 7 Wifi hotspot.'

And, everyone lost their mind thinking of the horrible joke played on the plane. Every joke has its own time, and this "Galaxy Note 7" named Wi-Fi Hotspot prank was certainly not planned at a good timing. 

