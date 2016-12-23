Ovarian Cancer: Real Life Inspirational Story About The Silent Killer Disease

Cheyann Shaw's video is also aimed at creating awareness about ovarian cancer and a record of her journey from being a bikini body builder to a lean cancer ravaged body fighting the disease.

(Photo : News One/YouTube screenshot)

Ovarian cancer afflicts nearly 20,000 U.S. women each year, according to statistics from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. This is a real life inspirational story of a 23-year-old full of life and zesty body builder and her battle against ovarian cancer.

Cheyann Shaw was addicted to fitness and healthy workouts. She had a bikini body to die for. Little did she know that her body that she treated like a temple would wear down by the onslaught of one of the rare but resistant forms of cancer -- ovarian cancer.

Cheyann Shaw had recently uploaded an image on Instagram to show the effects of cancer treatment on her erstwhile fit and fine body. Ovarian cancer had changed the once hour glass curvaceous body to a gaunt unrecognizable one.

Looking back, this spunky 23-year old's video on YouTube days before her wedding day had become a guideline for many who aspired for a bikini body like Cheyann Shaw's. She had spoken in the video about healthy tips and workout clips for anyone who wanted to shed extra pounds and boast of a fit and toned body.

The recent picture on Instagram has no bearing to the curvaceous perfect 10 body of Cheyann Shaw. She speaks about suffering from ovarian cancer and the effects it has had on her.The post on Instagram has gone viral, recording more than 200,000 followers.

According to The News Recorder, Cheyann Shaw was diagnosed with ovarian cancer stage 4 about four months ago. Even though she has lost nearly 28 pounds and is battling the cancer with chemotherapy treatments, she does not want to give up so easily. She said that cancer is as much a battle of the mind as it is with the body.

In the last four months since her diagnosis, Cheyann Shaw has undergone surgery to remove a tumour growing in her abdomen. She now lives in Washington where her family lives close by.

In her inspiring video, Cheyann Shaw said, "I've really seen what life is all about and I've realized to live each day like it's your last. I see a warrior and somebody who's ready to battle," Washington Post quoted her as saying.

Her video is also aimed at creating awareness about ovarian cancer and a record of her journey from being a bikini body builder to a lean cancer ravaged body fighting the disease. She said, "I'm literally showing you guys everything just so everybody is more aware of ovarian cancer because they do call it 'the silent killer.'"

She also speaks of a time when she will fully recover and get back to body building with a bang.

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news