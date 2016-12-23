Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens Mars

‘AMD Ryzen' Specs, Price & Release Date: A Potential Intel Chipset Killer?

Hemal Vora
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 05:30 AM EST
‘AMD Ryzen' Specs, Price And Release Date: A Potential Intel Chipset Killer?
‘AMD Ryzen' release date is almost upon us and its price and specs look next-gen. Is it a threat for Intel?
(Photo : Sean Gallup / Getty Images)

AMD Ryzen, the most anticipated flagship chipset of 2017 is expected to overrun Intel microprocessor's top position after its release. The next-generation CPU from AMD is dubbed as the fastest microprocessor ever made. Reports say that the AMD processor will capture the Intel-dominated market as AMZ Ryzen Price is less as compared to latest Intel chipsets.

AMD Ryzen Specs - Fastest Next Generation Processor

The latest Intel Core i7 6900K processor has so far dominated the market. However, the recent announcement on AMD Ryzen release date and specs, it is clear that the next-generation CPU will easily outperform the i7. AMD recently revealed the features of the AMD Ryzen microprocessor chipset. According to AMD, the Ryzen CPUs can deliver the fastest ever instruction-per-clock (IPS) cycle. It said that the IPS is enhanced to up to 40 percent and does not require a power boost.

AMD Ryzen Offers Exceptional FPS

Even before its official launch on Jan. 2017, the AMD Ryzen specs seem to have out-perform the Intel processor by showing its enhanced frame rate on a high-graphic PC game. The processor is built with an octa-core 16-thread microprocessor architecture that adds up to its exceptional efficiency.

AMD Ryzen Will Be Energy Efficient

The AMD Ryzen CPU will sport an AM4 motherboard. It will be equipped with the Bristol Ridge chipset and DDR4 dual-memory subsystem. It is built using the latest FinFET process technology. Hence the processor will not only be the fastest but also energy-efficient. It comes with 8MB shared L3 cache access, enormous L2 cache, one micro-op cache, and a couple of AES encryption units that enables uniform and safe-to-use online PC gaming experience.

Other Important AMD Ryzen Specs

The AMD SenseMI technology enables the processor to have exceptional features like pure power, extended frequency range, precision boost, advanced prefetch, and neutral net prediction. Though it is too early to confirm that AMD has out-lasted Intel's dominance, it is definitely going to offer a tough competition to its strong rival.

AMD Ryzen Price

The affordability of AMD is where Intel would take a fall because AMD Ryzen price is expected to cost $200 to $300 while an Intel chipset is a $1000 extravaganza.

Stay tuned to SWR for more updates on AMD Ryzen specs, price and release date.

 

