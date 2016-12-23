Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens Mars

Windows Store Apps Countdown Sale Finally On! Check Out The Discounted List Here! ‘Gears Of War 4,’ ‘Forza Horizon 3,’ ‘Call Of Duty: Infinite Warfare’ & More!

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 05:40 AM EST
Windows Store Apps Countdown Sales
Microsoft's Holiday Sale this year is great! Check it out!
(Photo : (Photo by Christopher Pearce/Getty Images))

Holidays are never going to be this awesome! Microsoft has finally made their Windows Store Apps Countdown sales live for the users worldwide. A number of entertaining apps and other media files are now downloadable at mouth-watering discounts from the store. These discounts include games, movies, music files, and more!

Windows Store Game Apps Countdown Sale List:

A number of games are included in the holiday sale list by Microsoft. These include the likes of "Gears of War 4," "Forza Horizon 3" and more. Check out all the popular games in this list which are discounted for the gamers.

Users can also find discounts on these Windows store apps as well. Take a look:

Movies offered with discounts in the Windows Apps Countdown Sales include:

Finally, these are some of the popular songs that are in this Countdown sales list:

Find out more games brought by Microsoft by following any of the game, music file or movie links mentioned above. The sale will last only until the season end. So, it is time to get going with it! 

