NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV & GeForce NOW Games Sale: Up To 85% Guaranteed Discounts; ‘Homefront,’ ‘Saint’s Row,’ & More!

Jai Sabharwal
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 05:00 AM EST
NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV Games
NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV at a glance.
(Photo : (Photo by HardwareCanucks/YouTube))

NVIDIA has come up with yet another sale that covers up a number of Android TV games brought up by NVIDIA Shield. These NVIDIA Shield Android TV and GeForce NOW games are not only available for download through the Google Play Store, but also through NVIDIA GeForce Now as well. This great NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV games sale is available for download until December 28. Users will be able to find over 60 titles which are heavily discounted up to 85 percent.

List of NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV & GeForce NOW Games on Sale:

These are the NVIDIA SHIELD Android tv and GeForce NOW games for download on Google Play Store at discounted prices. Check out the list below:

Google Play Store list:

  • "Contrast" is available for download at a discounted price of $8.00
  • "DOOM 3 BFG Edition" is available at only $4.99
  • "Parallax" can be downloaded at a discounted price of $1.25
  • "Pix the Cat" is available at just $0.99
  • "Q.U.B.E.: Director's Cut" at $3.00 only
  • "Q*Bert Rebooted: SHIELD Edition" available at $3.00
  • "Stealth Inc 2: A Game of Clones" priced at $4.99
  • "Ultimate Chicken Horse" cut off to $5.99

If users are looking for games on GeForce NOW zone, then the following discounted games can be of importance. Check them out as well:

NVIDIA GeForce NOW list:

  • "Day of the Tentacle Remastered" at just $7.50
  • "Dead Island Riptide: Definitive Edition" at only $12
  • "Homefront: The Revolution" can be downloaded at $24
  • "Grim Fandango Remastered" - $3.75
  • "Risen 3 - Titan Lords" - $3.75
  • "Sacred 3" - $3.75
  • "Saints Row: Gat out of Hell" - $3.75

These are some of the games that are available on both stores for gamers. If players want to check out the complete list then they can visit the following links for it. This list will cover up all the game titles that have been made available with discounts. 

-> NVIDIA GeForce NOW Sale link

-> Google Play Store Sale Link

TagsNIVIDIA SHIELD Holiday Game Sale LIST, Android TV game sale list, NVIDIA SHIELD Android TV, GeForce NOW Games sale

