HTC X10 Release Date, Specs & Latest News: Expected Debut In January, 3GB RAM & Helio P10 Inside!

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 04:30 AM EST
HTC X10 Release Date & News
The HTC X10 is the successor to the HTC One X9 and may be released at the CES 2017.
The HTC fans should gear up for a wonderful start to 2017. The Taiwanese smartphone company is gearing up for continuous flagship releases starting from January itself. The latest news in the market is that a mid-range phone, named as the HTC X10 is going to be released in the year beginning itself.

If reports are to be believed, HTC X10 is the rightful successor to the HTC One X9- a smartphone that was released back in December 2015 itself. However, there is no official announcement that has been made by the smartphone company HTC yet. The rumor mill, however, is going crazy with reports and speculations that HTC X10 will be released to public early in 2017. The Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2017 is going to be held in January 2017. This can be a great platform for HTC to reveal their products and the latest smartphone.

HTC X10 Specs

Rumors reveal that China will see the first release of HTC X10 and it is going to cost around $288 in the Chinese market. HTC X10 is going to be similar to its previous model itself with a 5.5-inch screen (full HD) and resolution of 1080 x 1920 pixels. The phone may feature a MediaTek Helio P10 processor which works at 2GHz. The GPU will be T860 clocked at a geat 700MHz. Speculations also suggest that HTC X10 specs may also include 3GB of RAM with storage space of 32GB. The camera may be a 13 megapixel back camera with the classic HTC image stabilization technology. If HTC X10 is, in fact, continuing the HTC One X9 legacy, the front camera may remain at just 5 megapixels, with the phone cased in a metal body.

Are you excited to get your hands on the soon to be released HTC X10? Keep watching this space for more news and updates about HTC X10 release date, specs and price details!

