Nintendo Cancels 'Pokémon Prism' Right Before It's Launch Due To Copyrights Issues

Hemal Vora
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 04:30 AM EST
Nintendo has canceled Pokemon Prism that was being developed since last eight years due to copyright issues.
Adam "Koolboyman" Vierra has been developing a fan made offshoot project named 'Pokémon Prism' for eight years. However, Nintendo has shut down the eight-year project just a few days to go for its official launch.

Nintendo Shuts Pokémon Prism Down

Nintendo's Australian law firm has put a full-stop to Vierra's project stating that it is against the laws of the land. The firm sent a cease-and-desist letter in this regard to Vierra which he uploaded without personal information on Google Drive. The 'Pokémon Prism' game was developed by completely modifying the original Pokémon Gold ROM.

Adam "Koolboyman" Vierra's Statement On The Shutdown

Vierra updated his Facebook status stating that his Pokemon Prism project has been canceled. Vierra also added that he is sorry for what happened and that he would release a longer statement soon on this issue. He, however, confirmed that users can expect the page to be shut in a few days. Vierra has also stated that his game could have been out had he not released the trailer or developed the game sooner. Perhaps that could have saved the game, as reported by Polygon.

It is notable that Addisons, the Australian law firm that shut down the project, has not gone against individuals working on fan-made ROMs so far. It has however won a case against software piracy earlier.

Pokémon Prism Expected Specs

Pokémon Prism was originally scheduled for official release on December 25, 2016. The game introduces the Naljo region where players take the role of Lance's offspring. It was said to include a new storyline with 20 badges in the new Naljo region. Earlier, Pokémon Brown, a fan-made ROM was released in 2004 and was welcomed by many fans. Hence, this fan-made ROM was also much-awaited by various fans across the globe.

Nintendo's Laundry List

It is notable that Nintendo's laundry list of fan-made titles already has titles like Pokémon Uranium that also had similar issues with the copyright law like Pokémon Prism.

 

