2018 Honda Odyssey Preview [VIDEO]: Coolest Minivan Teased Before Detroit Auto Show! Complete Specs, Interior Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 04:50 AM EST
2018 Honda Odyssey Preview : Complete Specs, Interior Features, Price And Release Date
The 2018 Honda Odyssey will reportedly replace the earlier model, marking the beginning of the fifth generation model of Honda’s minivan in the United States.
(Photo : Auto N dazmu / YouTube)

While most minivans are considered not so cool on road, 2018 Honda Odyssey may completely change the way people think of Minivans. The roads are now full with SUVs however the minivans still remain the top choice for the owner having many family members. The auto giant teased its all new 2018 Odyssey Minivan before its official launch at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show.

 Honda has earlier described its latest Minivan to have a low and wider design, and the teased images do reveal some similar design, matching the specifics. In the last two years, the auto manufacturer has been working to give a new design to its minivans, and the Honda Odyssey may be the latest addition to that trend. Here's what we know about the latest 2018 Honda Odyssey minivan so far:

2018 Honda Odyssey: Specs & Features


The Odyssey gets its inspiration from the current Pilot SUV. The minivan will feature a 3.5-liter V6 engine and along with the six- and nine-speed automatic transmission systems from the aforementioned model. While not much has been revealed about the new model, recent reports suggest that the Odyssey minivan will have better powertrains, modern connectivity devices, advanced infotainment system and latest safety features.

The 2018 Honda Odyssey will reportedly replace the earlier model, marking the beginning of the fifth generation model of Honda's minivan in the United States. It's worth noticing that the current model was rolled out back in 2011 and while the Minivan has got several updates, there has not been many major changes so far.

The latest Odyssey Minivan will also have the latest technology features and will provide support for both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The Minivan will also reportedly have the Honda Sensing suite of safety features as well as the HondaVAC built-in vacuum cleaner. The latter feature is quite a perk for families having children.

2018 Honda Odyssey: Release Date & Price


The new Odyssey Minivan will make its debut on January 9, at the 2017 Detroit Auto Show. While it remains to be seen whether the latest Minivan from Honda is able to replace the SUV craze on road, it'll definitely mark a new milestone for Minivan design with its sleeker and better looks.

No official announcement has been made regarding the price of the Minivan yet. Stay tuned to SWR for more news and updates on the 2018 Honda Odyssey Minivan.

