Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change international space station Donald Trump Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Regular Facebook Browsing Would Likely Make People Depressed, Miserable, New Study Says

Elaine Hannah
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 02:07 AM EST
iPhone 6s, 6s Plus Launch In Tokyo
A new study suggests that Facebook lurking could make people miserable.
(Photo : Ken Ishii/Getty Images)

A study indicates that regular use of social media such as Facebook could negatively affect one's emotional well-being and satisfaction with life. It also suggests taking a break from using social media.

The new study was published in the journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior and Social Networking. It was led by researchers from the University of Copenhagen. The study warns users about the negative influence of browsing on social media without connecting with anyone.

The study involved more than 1,000 participants, mostly women. It indicates that always browsing on Facebook could affect one's emotional well-being by having a "deterioration of mood" from spending too long at other people's social media posts and stories.

Some users might be depressed over the boasts and posts of other users and feel irritable. The researchers said that this should not be for it will affect the user's emotions. They advise that the users must engage actively in the conversation and connect as well with people on social media. They also suggest stopping browsing on social media entirely in a week, according to BBC News.

In the past, the researchers from the University of Pittsburgh examined 1,787 U.S. adults, ages between 19 and 32. The results showed that three times the incidence of depression among the most active users of social media sites such as Facebook, Reddit and Twitter than among those who used them the least. On the other hand, this does not conclude that the social media sites are triggering depression. The study also indicated that it may be that people who already are depressed are turning to social media to fill a void.

Another study from the Happiness Research Institute in Denmark was conducted. The researchers asked half of 1,095 people, mostly were regular Facebook users, to refrain from using Facebook for one week. The study indicated that the people who had taken a break from Facebook felt happier and were less sad and lonely. Likewise, those on a Facebook "fast" had significantly had a higher level of satisfaction and less stress than the regular users, according to NPR.

Meanwhile, Robert Kraut, a psychologist from Carnegie Mellon University and a co-author of one of the studies, advised not to treat it (Facebook or other social media) as a simple entertainment and consume everything that is put in front of you. He further said to use it more proactively instead to communicate with people that you care about.

TagsFacebook, Social Media, emotional well-being, Depression, satisfaction with life, deterioration of mood

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

UK Is The First Country To Legalize The Controversial 'Three-Parent Baby'

The Return Of Jacob's Biblical Sheep In Promised Land, Could Be Prophetic Precur...

Hebrew Is The World's Oldest Alphabet, Archaeologist Claims

Amazing Miracle: A Bizarre Storm Protects Israel Against A Terror Group

Regular Facebook Browsing Would Likely Make People Depressed, Miserable, New Stu...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. Berries Found In Australia Could Cure Cancer
  3. Massive Superclusters Of Galaxies Found Near The Milky Way
  1. Google Lunar XPrize News Update: TeamIndus From India Will Help Fellow Competitor Team Hakuto From Japan
  2. Female Doctors Are Better, Fewer Deaths Among Patients, Study Says
  3. Inuit People Living In The Arctic Are Adapted To Cold, Thanks To Their TBX15 And WARS2 Genes
  4. Chinese Scientists Test Technology To Transport Humans To Mars In 70 Days
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics