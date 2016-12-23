Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News: 2017 Launch Still Not Confirmed! Check Out Complete Specs, Price & Features Here!

Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens Mars

uBmuse
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 05:00 AM EST
Microsoft Surface Phone Latest News: Complete Specs, Price And Features
Earlier rumors stated that the Microsoft Surface Phone will be released sometime in 2017, however if the recent reports are to be believed the tech giant may delay the launch much further.
After the launch of the Microsoft Surface Pro laptops, the launch of the Microsoft Surface Phone is pretty much inevitable. The tech giant has already rolled out its tablets, laptops, and Smart-watches, but the users are waiting for the Surface Phone to hit the market. While the company's latest acquired Nokia is also set to launch its Smartphone next year, it is still unclear when the company will release its own Surface Smartphone.

Earlier rumors stated that the Microsoft Surface Phone will be released sometime in 2017, however, if the recent reports are to be believed the tech giant may delay the launch much further. Here's everything you should know about the Surface Phone:

Microsoft Surface Phone 2017: Complete Specs & Features

 

According to Wired, Microsoft has been working on a prototype of its latest Surface Phone. Earlier rumors state that the upcoming smartphone would resemble the Surface tablet in many ways, including a square metallic design. The Smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 830 processor and will run on a 4 GB RAM.

Microsoft Surface Phone 2017 will also reportedly feature a 5.5 AMOLED display, offering support for a 1440 x 2560 pixel resolution. The phone have an internal storage of 128 GB, however, recent reports also state that the Phone may have a 512 GB internal storage. The smartphone will feature a 21MP primary camera and an 8 MP camera for taking selfies. Recent reports also state that the 2017 Surface Phone will have a smaller Surface Pen version, and also a USB-C port.

Microsoft Surface Phone 2017: Release Date & Price

Microsoft has not yet officially announced the existence of the Surface Phone 2017. Whether it's a marketing tactic or the tech company still has much work to do, will only be known next year. As Microsoft will also roll out its Windows 10 Creators Update in April 2017, the Surface Phone may be released at the same event.

Earlier in November, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, stated in an interview to the Australia Financial Review that the company is working on an ultimate mobile device. While the company hasn't yet announced any official launch date for the device, but it's likely that the major reveal will be made at the CES 2017 tradeshow in Las Vegas next year.

The smartphone will be available in a number of models. While the base model will cost $700, the other models may hit the market at $1,100 price. Stay tuned to SWR for more news and updates on the Microsoft Surface Phone 2017 release date, specs and price details.

 

