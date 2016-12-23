Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Fitbit Charge 2 Latest News & Update: Newest Update Makes Smartwatch Smarter, Pause Workouts, Breathe Better & Know The Time!

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 05:20 AM EST
Fitbit Charge 2 Latest News & Update
New features now let you time your breathing sessions better and pause your intense workouts.
(Photo : Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fitbit)

The Fitbit Charge 2 is here with the latest update. The smartwatch hailed to be the "best smartwatch" of 2016, is getting a software upgrade. The update is all set to make the fitness tracker much more useful for the smartwatch users.

Among many other features update, the Fitbit Charge 2 now allows the user to pause their workouts and later resume them. This feature has finally been implemented after many of the users had demanded the company to put it in the smartwatch series. It is great news and it has all the users extremely excited. With this pause and resume function, you can put your workout on the pause mode when you want to take a small break. Similarly, you can put it back on active mode when you resume your workout, too!

However, this pause and resume attribute is not the only feature that people are getting with the update. They can also see the visual depiction of their heart rates on the Fitbit Charge 2. This feature is called the heart rate visualization and shows the user their heart rates in the sports mode. You can see what zone of heart rate are you currently in and what all you can do to move to the next zone.

Hold up, there is a lot more in store! You now also see the on-display battery indicator. What does this mean? You can now see the charge available on your device directly. Previously, you could see the battery life of your Fitbit Charge 2 on the smartphone through the app only. However, now you will know when you need to charge your Fitbit Charge 2 from the gadget screen in itself.

Apart from these features, there is a lot more. The breathing sessions are a little more intuitive with the new update. The device is now going to buzz lightly when you are required to inhale or exhale. You can now completely close your eyes and enjoy the session. The Fitbit Charge 2 is also going to tell the time in hours, minutes, and seconds- together! The update for Fitbit Charge 2 has been rolled out and if you are a lucky owner, you should get it soon! Keep watching this space for more news!

Tagsfitbit charge 2, fitbit charge 2 update, fitbit charge 2 news, fitbit charge 2 price

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Apple Watch Series 3 Preview [VIDEO]: 2017 Model Features Front Camera & Haptic ...

MacBook Pro 2016: The Worst MacBook So Far, Says Consumer Report! Here’s Why T...

Xbox Games With Gold: Complete List Of Free Gaming Titles For January 2017! ‘V...

Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting ...

The ‘Boring’ iPhone 7 May Create Record Revenue For Apple, What Makes iPhone...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. ‘Friday The 13th’ Beta Version Leaked Game [VIDEO]: This Is How You Can Play The Awesome Horror Indie Game
  3. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  1. Oldest Water Found On Earth Is Older Than The Planet; Hints At Possibilities Of Existence Of Life On Mars
  2. NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycles
  3. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  4. Earth May Have To Deal With Cataclysm Due To Star’s Close Encounter With Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics