Fitbit Charge 2 Latest News & Update: Newest Update Makes Smartwatch Smarter, Pause Workouts, Breathe Better & Know The Time!

The Fitbit Charge 2 is here with the latest update. The smartwatch hailed to be the "best smartwatch" of 2016, is getting a software upgrade. The update is all set to make the fitness tracker much more useful for the smartwatch users.

Among many other features update, the Fitbit Charge 2 now allows the user to pause their workouts and later resume them. This feature has finally been implemented after many of the users had demanded the company to put it in the smartwatch series. It is great news and it has all the users extremely excited. With this pause and resume function, you can put your workout on the pause mode when you want to take a small break. Similarly, you can put it back on active mode when you resume your workout, too!

However, this pause and resume attribute is not the only feature that people are getting with the update. They can also see the visual depiction of their heart rates on the Fitbit Charge 2. This feature is called the heart rate visualization and shows the user their heart rates in the sports mode. You can see what zone of heart rate are you currently in and what all you can do to move to the next zone.

Hold up, there is a lot more in store! You now also see the on-display battery indicator. What does this mean? You can now see the charge available on your device directly. Previously, you could see the battery life of your Fitbit Charge 2 on the smartphone through the app only. However, now you will know when you need to charge your Fitbit Charge 2 from the gadget screen in itself.

Apart from these features, there is a lot more. The breathing sessions are a little more intuitive with the new update. The device is now going to buzz lightly when you are required to inhale or exhale. You can now completely close your eyes and enjoy the session. The Fitbit Charge 2 is also going to tell the time in hours, minutes, and seconds- together! The update for Fitbit Charge 2 has been rolled out and if you are a lucky owner, you should get it soon! Keep watching this space for more news!

