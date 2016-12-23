Xbox Store Countdown Sale For Chirstmas: Huge Discounts On Final Fantasy XV, Battlefield I, Gold Membership And More

Holiday season is a good time for gamers to shop for games, accessories, and consoles at huge discounts. For the last minute shoppers, Microsoft is offering Xbox Store Countdown Sale.

(Photo : Xbox / YouTube)

Microsoft has been offering a wide array of deals on its devices like PCs, Surface tablets, and Xbox gaming consoles this holiday season. However, the Redmond tech giant is not satisfied yet! The company is also offering a bunch of digital deals for its customers with its Xbox store countdown sales. This year sports the largest Xbox sale ever.

The Xbox store is loaded with over 350 items that are available at an incredibly discounted price between Dec. 22, 2016 and Jan. 9, 2017. It is notable that last year the store witnessed a comparatively lesser count during its 2015 Black Friday sale.

On this regard, Will Tuttle from Xbox Wire said that the store will be counting the sales down to the New Year and will continue to have the deals till Jan. 9, 2017. He also said that the offers and deals would be available on over hundreds of movies & TV shows, games, music and apps, and more for a 19 day sale period. This also includes the deals and offers available on the Xbox store on a daily and weekly basis.

Xbox Games Deals

Xbox Game titles for both Xbox One and Xbox 360 are available for Xbox Store countdown sale. The discounted prices are as low as 60 percent off. The gaming titles under the discounted sale include some of the most popular Xbox Games of the month such as Final Fantasy XV, Battlefield I and Watch Dogs II and more.

Xbox Live Gold Membership for $1

It is a well-known fact that users who hold an Xbox Live Gold membership will be able to enjoy discounts on most games, especially during the holiday season. They will get a maximum of 10 percent discount and further 10 percent off the entire deals on offer all the deals listed in the Xbox Store, as reported by MSpoweruser.

Customers can avail these huge discount by easily getting the Xbox Live Gold membership for just $1 availing the benefits of Xbox Store Countdown sales. However, this Xbox Live Gold membership will be valid for the holiday sale period only. It is also notable that the membership will allow users to play online along with their friends even without an Xbox One or Xbox 360. They can also unlock free games with Gold month on month and this will save them up to $700 every year. They can also redeem game deals on Gold discounts for up to 67 percent.

Other Digital Download Deals

Apart from games, Xbox has also added other digital contents for this year's Countdown sale. This includes movies, TV, and music. Fans can get up to 50 percent off on their favorite TV programs. They can also get an entire season for a maximum of 33 percent off.

They can also get movie bundles like the entire "Lord of the Rings" franchise, for as much as 33 percent discount. Customers can get the Groove Music Pass that offers three more months of free access instead of the usual 30-day trial to over million of songs.

As the entire list of deals on the store is not available, it is the best to keep an eye on the store each day to make the best out of the holiday season sale.

