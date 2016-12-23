Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change international space station Mars Donald Trump

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Scientists Found The Science Behind Terrifying Tibet Avalanches

Ruhn Sebial
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 02:21 AM EST
Tibetan Avalanches Caused By Climate Change
A joint research project between Chinese and U.S. researchers found that two avalanches in July and September were most likely the results of ice melting due to climate change.
(Photo : NewsBeat Social/YouTube screenshot)

During summer, there have been two enormous avalanches that have struck the Aru Glacier in Tibet twice already. Recently, after several months of careful analysis, scientists think that they have found the cause of the first ice slide.

The first slide claimed several lives that include nine nomadic herders. The scientists stated that it has to do with climate change.

Over 70 million tons of ice melted and broke the Aru Glacier in the mountains of western Tibet last July 17, which shocked the glaciology community. The collapse was totally unexpected and was nearly instantaneous and buried 3.7 square miles of valley floor in just a matter of minutes.

The shock has been added when another avalanche occurred nearly two months later. Glaciologist Andreas Kaab from the University of Oslo stated to NASA's Earth Observatory that even one of the gigantic glacier avalanches was very unusual.

Andreas Kaab also added that two of them were within close geographical and temporal vicinity and by their prediction is unprecedented. Gizmodo reported last October that the working theory was that a process called surging, wherein the ice flows from the top to the bottom of the glacier and thus causes it to advance more quickly, and triggered the collapse of the Aru Glacier.

A new study though, led by researcher at the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Ohio State University, disagrees that the July 17 ice slide looks less like a case of glacial surging and was more like a case of way too much water seeping to the bottom of the glacier. It then causes it to detach from bedrock and slide downhill. Co-author Lonnie Thompson, who uses computer model to recreate the avalanche, stated that at a given rate, which the event occurred and the area covered, he thinks it could only happen in the presence of meltwater.

TagsAru Glacier, Tibet, avalanche in Tibet, Andreas Kaab, University of Oslo, NASA Earth's Observatory, Gizmodo, Chinese Academy of Sciences, Ohio State University, ice slide, Lonnie Thompson

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Climate Change Is Real; Avalanche In Tibet Is Yet Another Proof Of Global Warmin...

Gigantic Underwater Avalanche Recorded

Is Climate Change Responsible For The Series Of Avalanches? Geoscientist Found A...

Comet Outbursts: Are They Caused By Avalanches?

'Operation Avalanche' Takes You To A Truly Thrilling Counterfeit Apollo 11 Moon ...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. Berries Found In Australia Could Cure Cancer
  3. Massive Superclusters Of Galaxies Found Near The Milky Way
  1. Google Lunar XPrize News Update: TeamIndus From India Will Help Fellow Competitor Team Hakuto From Japan
  2. Female Doctors Are Better, Fewer Deaths Among Patients, Study Says
  3. Inuit People Living In The Arctic Are Adapted To Cold, Thanks To Their TBX15 And WARS2 Genes
  4. Chinese Scientists Test Technology To Transport Humans To Mars In 70 Days
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics