Xbox Countdown Sale 2016: Biggest Console Sale Yet [VIDEO], Live Now Until January 9 With Exciting Discounts & Offers!

The Xbox Countdown Sale is expected to continue through the end of the year up until January 9.

The news is here to blow your mind away. The biggest Xbox Store Sale 2016 began on December 22. It is the best and biggest sale ever with awesome games and brilliant deals. The sale is live now, and Xbox fans can take advantage of the Xbox Countdown Sale 2016. The Xbox Countdown Sale 2016 is expected to continue through the end of the year up until January 9.

The Xbox Countdown Sale 2016 will be a 19-day epic deal bonanza and the offers will be available on hundreds of games, movies, TV shows, music and apps alike. Microsoft has planned several daily and weekly offers for their loyal fans. The Xbox Countdown Sale 2016 includes deals on Xbox One and Xbox 360, as well. Some game titles are up for grabs at almost 60%! The discounted games include some of the most popular ones of 2016 including "Final Fantasy XV," "Battlefield 1," "Watch Dogs 2," and many more delightful names.

Let us also remind you about the most wonderful offer: You get an Xbox Live Gold membership for just $1! Xbox One and Xbox 360 players can upgrade to Live Gold membership for just $1, for the first month, between December 21 to January 9. The existing Live Gold members get almost 10 percent off on all the other deals.

There are more benefits for people with Xbox Gold membership. They can-

Play with their friends online. It does not matter if they use Xbox 360 or Xbox One.

Get and play free games every month. Xbox Gold members get almost $700 worth of games free in the entire year!

Use Deals with Gold discounts for up to 67 percent!

Apart from all the great offers on games in the Xbox Countdown Sale 2016, people also get to buy their favorite music, movies and TV shows for quite less. The movie deals include Deadpool, The Night Before, and Batman vs. Superman. The TV shows list South Park and Orphan Black. The media bungles are on almost 33 percent off and they include the LOTR series and the X-Men collection.

Xbox Live members can grab all five episodes of Square Enix's time-traveling adventure game "Life is Strange" for as little as $5. New Xbox Countdown Sale 2016 deals will come out regularly. Stay tuned to SWR for more updates and the latest news on Xbox Countdown Sale 2016.

