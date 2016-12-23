Updated Hot Tags NASA Climate Change Donald Trump Aliens Mars

Experience us with dark theme

sciencewr.com
Menu

Xbox Countdown Sale 2016: Biggest Console Sale Yet [VIDEO], Live Now Until January 9 With Exciting Discounts & Offers!

Niyati S.
First Posted: Dec 23, 2016 05:40 AM EST
Xbox Countdown Sale 2016
The Xbox Countdown Sale is expected to continue through the end of the year up until January 9.
(Photo : Photo by David Becker/Getty Images)

The news is here to blow your mind away. The biggest Xbox Store Sale 2016 began on December 22. It is the best and biggest sale ever with awesome games and brilliant deals. The sale is live now, and Xbox fans can take advantage of the Xbox Countdown Sale 2016. The Xbox Countdown Sale 2016 is expected to continue through the end of the year up until January 9.

The Xbox Countdown Sale 2016 will be a 19-day epic deal bonanza and the offers will be available on hundreds of games, movies, TV shows, music and apps alike. Microsoft has planned several daily and weekly offers for their loyal fans. The Xbox Countdown Sale 2016 includes deals on Xbox One and Xbox 360, as well. Some game titles are up for grabs at almost 60%! The discounted games include some of the most popular ones of 2016 including "Final Fantasy XV," "Battlefield 1," "Watch Dogs 2," and many more delightful names.

Let us also remind you about the most wonderful offer: You get an Xbox Live Gold membership for just $1! Xbox One and Xbox 360 players can upgrade to Live Gold membership for just $1, for the first month, between December 21 to January 9.  The existing Live Gold members get almost 10 percent off on all the other deals.

There are more benefits for people with Xbox Gold membership. They can-

  • Play with their friends online. It does not matter if they use Xbox 360 or Xbox One.
  • Get and play free games every month. Xbox Gold members get almost $700 worth of games free in the entire year!
  • Use Deals with Gold discounts for up to 67 percent!

Apart from all the great offers on games in the Xbox Countdown Sale 2016, people also get to buy their favorite music, movies and TV shows for quite less. The movie deals include Deadpool, The Night Before, and Batman vs. Superman. The TV shows list South Park and Orphan Black. The media bungles are on almost 33 percent off and they include the LOTR series and the X-Men collection.

Xbox Live members can grab all five episodes of Square Enix's time-traveling adventure game "Life is Strange" for as little as $5. New Xbox Countdown Sale 2016 deals will come out regularly. Stay tuned to SWR for more updates and the latest news on Xbox Countdown Sale 2016.

Tagsxbox countdown sale, xbox countdown sale 2016, xbox sale 2016, xbox offers, xbox countdown sale 2016

©2016 ScienceWorldReport.com All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission. The window to the world of science news.

Related Articles

Apple Watch Series 3 Preview [VIDEO]: 2017 Model Features Front Camera & Haptic ...

MacBook Pro 2016: The Worst MacBook So Far, Says Consumer Report! Here’s Why T...

Xbox Games With Gold: Complete List Of Free Gaming Titles For January 2017! ‘V...

Supercell Rolls Out The 'Clash Of Clans' Clashmas Update With Loads Of Exciting ...

The ‘Boring’ iPhone 7 May Create Record Revenue For Apple, What Makes iPhone...

Join the Conversation

Go to Top
Stay
Connected

More on SCIENCEWR

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place

Best Buy's Nintendo NES Classic Sale Update: Chirstmas Sale At Select Few Stores & The Procedure That Will Be In Place
The Pirate Bay, Extra Torrent Shutdown News Update

The Pirate Bay Shutdown News & Latest Update: TPB Users Overcome Aussie ISP Telstra Block In Mere Seconds By Deploying OpenDNS
aBest Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 at $ 50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhoneApple iPad Mini 5 Release date, Price, Specs and Rumors

Best Apple Holiday Deals: iPad Mini 2 For Just $50, Amazing Monthly Plans For iPhone & More!
Pokémon Go Latest Version: New December Update Finally Unveils Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon!

'Pokémon Go' Latest Version: New December Update To Unveil Mewto, Zapdos & Other Legendary Pokémon! More Hidden Secrets & Gifts For Big Christmas Event!

Most Read on SCIENCEWR

  1. Asteroid Threat: Four Massive Space Rocks Almost Hit The Earth Today
  2. ‘Friday The 13th’ Beta Version Leaked Game [VIDEO]: This Is How You Can Play The Awesome Horror Indie Game
  3. UFO Sightings Daily Discovered Signs Of Intelligent Life On Mars, Courtesy Of NASA Curiosity Rover
  1. Oldest Water Found On Earth Is Older Than The Planet; Hints At Possibilities Of Existence Of Life On Mars
  2. NASA Space-Based Sensor Reveals New Data On The Polar Phytoplankton Growth Cycles
  3. Mysterious 'Alien Call' Has Been Recorded Below The Earth's Surface; Experts Try To Determine What It Is (Video)
  4. Earth May Have To Deal With Cataclysm Due To Star’s Close Encounter With Solar System
  5. More Popular News

Spotlight

Street Fighter 5 Season 2 DLC

Capcom Introduces Another Change In The 'Street Fighter V': This Time, It's Shaming Rage Quitters
PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers Incredible Discounts on Several Gaming Titles

PlayStation Store’s ‘12 Deals of Christmas’ Offers, Incredible Discounts On 'FIFA 17,' 'COD,' 'Battlefield' & More
'Injustice 2' PS4 Release Date, Gameplay, Characters

‘Injustice 2’ PS4 Release Date, Gameplay & Characters: New Leak Suggests Q1 2017 Launch!
2017 Apple iPhone 8: Complete Specs, Features, Price & Release Date Revealed!

2017 Apple iPhone 8: High-End Ferrari Model To Be Unveiled Next Year Alongside iPhone 7S/ 7S Plus, Says Report! Complete Specs, Price & Release Date Revealed!
Real Time Analytics